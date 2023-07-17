DIPRA Thanks Outgoing President Patrick J. Hogan for His Leadership

Association Will Launch Nationwide Search for Next President

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association will launch a nationwide search to replace outgoing President Patrick J. Hogan, who has raised the association's profile as a resource for engineers and utilities looking for a superior pipe for drinking water systems.

DIPRA Logo (PRNewswire)

Hogan, who has led DIPRA for six years, departed the organization at the end of June.

"Under Patrick's leadership, DIPRA has become a leading voice for water professionals looking to install the highest quality pipes in drinking water systems," said Jeff Otterstedt, senior vice president of Pipe Divisions for McWane Ductile and a member of DIPRA's Board of Directors. "DIPRA's research is invaluable to the drinking water community. Patrick has ensured that the association will remain a strong resource for people and organizations seeking to understand the differences between resilient, long-lasting pipes and inferior ones that struggle to withstand various stressors and environments. We greatly appreciate Patrick's leadership and wish him success in his future endeavors. We know that he leaves DIPRA well positioned to continue advocating for science-based research that gives water professionals the information they need to recommend Ductile iron as the best pipes for their water systems."

"DIPRA's strength lies in its knowledgeable and experienced staff of engineers who understand the unique challenges that water professionals and utilities face as they plan repairs, upgrades, replacements, and new systems," Hogan said. "It has been a privilege to lead such a talented staff who are committed to ensuring that our nation's water systems provide the cleanest and safest water possible and utilize Ductile iron pipe as the best answer to America's water infrastructure needs. Clean drinking water is critical to protecting the health of our communities. I know DIPRA will continue to produce the highest quality research, technical resources, and information for water professionals throughout the United States and Canada."

Otterstedt will lead the Board's executive search committee as it conducts a national search for DIPRA's next president. It is expected that the search will conclude by early Fall.

About DIPRA: Founded in 1915, the Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) has served as a resource and technical advisor to the water industry. DIPRA also provides representation on standards-making committees as well as technical research on a variety of applications-based topics. While DIPRA member companies have different names and locations, they share a common commitment to produce and deliver the finest quality water and wastewater pipe material in the world, Ductile Iron Pipe, and at the greatest possible value to its purchasers.

