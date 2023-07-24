Coldwell Banker Reveals Winners of Its Annual 30 Under 30 Class of 2023 Awards

Top-performing real estate professionals within the network are recognized for their dedication to their business, community and brand
MADISON, N.J. , July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) brand, is proud to announce the award recipients for its 30 Under 30 Class of 2023 awards. Coldwell Banker affiliated real estate professionals below the age of 30 are recognized for their mark in real estate and achieved success in sales, philanthropy and leadership.
The Coldwell Banker 30 Under 30 were chosen from the brand's network of 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in more than 2,700 offices across 39 countries and territories. This group of real estate professionals honors the heritage of the founders, Colbert Coldwell and Arthur Banker, who started their company at 24 and 28 years old, respectively.
"As we celebrate this year's winners, I am reminded of how powerful, influential and dedicated the Coldwell Banker network is. These real estate professionals have made an impact in their community and still have so much road ahead of them to continue to innovate and grow. Their commitment to serving their clients, expanding their business and continuing to excel in the industry is recognized by many. I am eager to see how they continue to go above and beyond for clients seeking their dream home and how they will serve as a shining light for others within the Coldwell Banker network as they progress in their careers."
- Liz Gehringer, president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands, acting president of Coldwell Banker Affiliate Business and COO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate
The full Coldwell Banker 30 Under 30 Class of 2023 list is listed below in alphabetical order:
Name
Company
City
Alberto Mateos
Coldwell Banker Realty
York, Pa.
Alex Swade
Coldwell Banker Realty
Fort Myers, Fla.
Allie Beebe
Coldwell Banker Realty
Columbus, Ohio
Arnaud Fourton
Coldwell Banker Immoba Realty
Arcachon, France
Carly Smith Petrucci
Coldwell Banker Schmidt, Realtors
Traverse City, Mich.
Cody Miller
Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper, REALTORS®
San Antonio
Conner Jorgensen
Coldwell Banker Realty
Midvale, Utah
Crystal Blezard
Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Centre, Brokerage
Innisfil, Ontario, Canada
Dakota "Storm" Price
Coldwell Banker Lewis & Associates
Springfield, Mo.
Derek Essary
Coldwell Banker Realty
Gilroy, Calif.
Disha Mohan
Coldwell Banker Value Add Realty
Bengaluru, India
Erika Fetherolf
Coldwell Banker Realty
Marysville, Ohio
Jacoby Nunez
Coldwell Banker Legacy
San Angelo, Texas
Jenn McNicholl
Coldwell Banker Mason Morse – Aspen, CO and
Casper, Wyo.
Jessika Long
Coldwell Banker Realty
Salt Lake City
Jordan Doughty
Coldwell Banker Evergreen Olympic Realty, Inc.
Olympia, Wash.
Josh Singh
Coldwell Banker Southwest Realty, Brokerage
Sarnia, Ontario, Canada
Kevin Castro
Coldwell Banker Newton Real Estate, Inc.
Morganton, N.C.
Logan Naylor
Coldwell Banker Apex, REALTORS
McKinney, Texas
Natalie Armstrong
Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors
Hickory, N.C.
Natalie Decker
Coldwell Banker Realty
Cincinnati
Nelson Taylor
Coldwell Banker BAIN
Seattle
Ömer Tayyib Karaduman
Coldwell Banker Eagle
Karesi, Balıkesir, Turkey
Rachel Love
Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage
Sneads Ferry, N.C.
Reuel Wright
Coldwell Banker Realty
Gahanna, Ohio
Ronnie Gallion
Coldwell Banker Realty
Columbus, Ohio
Samantha Celentano
Coldwell Banker Realty
Branford, Conn.
Tj Huffmaster
Coldwell Banker Beyond
Colorado Springs, Colo.
Tre Folkes
Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Centre, Brokerage
Toronto
Wyatt Hendricks
Coldwell Banker Realty
Salt Lake City
About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC
Powered by its network of 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in more than 2,700 offices across 39 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. The Coldwell Banker brand is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2023 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.
Media Inquiries:
Athena Snow
Paola Bahena
Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC
G&S for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC
973.407.5590
813.838.4383
View original content to download multimedia:
