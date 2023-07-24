Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings and Quarterly Dividend

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Bancshares, Inc., (the "Company"), (NasdaqGS: NWBI) announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 of $33.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $382,000, or 1.1%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $33.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders' equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were 8.72% and 0.93% compared to 8.90% and 0.94% for the same quarter last year.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on August 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of August 3, 2023. This is the 115th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of June 30, 2023, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 7.5%.
Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, added, "We are very pleased with the positioning and strength of our balance sheet during the past twelve months as we have been able to grow loans by almost $840.0 million, or approximately 8.0%, over that time period by reallocating cash and investments to higher yielding earning assets. Specifically, as a result of the new commercial lending verticals we have recently implemented, commercial loans have grown $416.9 million, or 42.2%, over the past year. As part of this balance sheet shift towards commercial banking, we sold the mortgage servicing rights on approximately $1.3 billion of one- to four family mortgage loans for an $8.3 million gain, which enabled us to sell approximately $110.0 million of investment securities for an equivalent loss, resulting in no impact to tangible capital. We were then able to reallocate these funds from investments yielding approximately 2.0% into commercial loan originations yielding over 7.0%. In addition, our overall deposit balances remained stable during the most recent quarter, although we continue to see customers shift into higher yielding deposit products. Tangible common equity remains strong at over 8.0% and asset quality continues to perform well."
Mr. Torchio continued, "with the continued inversion in the yield curve and the change in our customer deposit mix, as well as higher borrowing costs and balances, the increase in our overall cost of funds continued to outpace our yield improvement, which resulted in net interest margin compression on a linked quarter basis to 3.28% from 3.47%. We expect some additional net interest margin compression could continue for the remainder of the year."
Net interest income increased by $8.3 million, or 8.3%, to $108.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from $100.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This increase in net interest income is a result of both the increase in market interest rates and the change in our interest-earning asset mix throughout the past year. Cash and marketable securities were redeployed into higher yielding loans, which, along with higher market interest rates, caused the yield on interest-earning assets to increase to 4.34% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from 3.20% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Interest income on loans receivable increased $37.2 million, or 38.9%, due to an increase of $907.8 million, or 8.9%, in the average balance of loans in addition to an increase in the yield on loans to 4.83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from 3.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Partially offsetting this increase in interest income was an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 1.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from 0.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This increase was largely due to higher market interest rates causing an increase in both deposit and borrowing costs. The net effect of these changes in interest rates and average balances was an increase in the Company's net interest margin to 3.28% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from 3.07% for the same quarter last year.
The provision for credit losses increased by $2.9 million, or 48.2%, to $8.9 million for the current quarter ended June 30, 2023 from $6.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This increase was primarily due to growth within our commercial loan portfolio year over year, as well as forecasted economic deterioration reflected in our allowance for credit loss models. The Company continued to experience improvement in asset quality as classified loans decreased by $63.3 million, or 22.8%, to $214.1 million, or 1.90% of total loans, at June 30, 2023 from $277.4 million, or 2.66% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. Total delinquent loans increased to $72.1 million, or 0.64% of loans receivable, at June 30, 2023 from $51.1 million, or 0.49% of loans receivable, at June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by two commercial loan administrative delinquencies totaling $22.9 million at June 30, 2023, which have subsequently been brought current.
Noninterest income decreased by $651,000, or 2.1%, to $29.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from $30.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage banking income of $1.1 million, or 52.3% to $1.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from $2.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This decrease reflects the impact of less favorable pricing in the secondary market, due primarily to the volatile interest rate environment, as well as a decrease in mortgage volumes primarily due to higher market interest rates.
Noninterest expense increased by $4.4 million, or 5.5%, to $85.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from $81.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This increase primarily resulted from a $1.7 million, or 13.1%, increase in processing expenses to $14.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from $12.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 due to the implementation of additional third party software programs. Also contributing to this variance was a restructuring expense of $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 due to the severance charge for personnel changes during the current quarter. Lastly, FDIC insurance premiums increased $934,000, or 82.7%, to $2.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 due to an increase in the deposit insurance assessment rate beginning in the first quarter of 2023.
The provision for income taxes increased by $663,000, or 6.7%, to $10.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from $9.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 due primarily to an increase in income before taxes in the current year.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of June 30, 2023, Northwest operated 134 full-service community banking offices and eight free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed on-line at www.northwest.com.
Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitations, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; (8) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; and (9) the effect of any pandemic, including COVID-19, war or act of terrorism. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 127,627
139,365
504,532
Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,287,101, $1,431,728 and $1,516,743, respectively)
1,073,952
1,218,108
1,364,743
Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $718,676, $751,384 and $835,565, respectively)
847,845
881,249
923,180
Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
2,049,424
2,238,722
2,792,455
Loans held-for-sale
16,077
9,913
31,153
Residential mortgage loans
3,479,080
3,488,686
3,255,622
Home equity loans
1,276,062
1,297,674
1,280,492
Consumer loans
2,201,062
2,168,655
2,002,545
Commercial real estate loans
2,895,224
2,823,555
2,876,176
Commercial loans
1,403,726
1,131,969
986,836
Total loans receivable
11,271,231
10,920,452
10,432,824
Allowance for credit losses
(124,423)
(118,036)
(98,355)
Loans receivable, net
11,146,808
10,802,416
10,334,469
FHLB stock, at cost
44,613
40,143
13,362
Accrued interest receivable
37,281
35,528
27,708
Real estate owned, net
371
413
1,205
Premises and equipment, net
139,915
145,909
146,869
Bank-owned life insurance
257,614
255,062
254,109
Goodwill
380,997
380,997
380,997
Other intangible assets, net
6,809
8,560
10,538
Other assets
227,659
205,574
192,983
Total assets
$ 14,291,491
14,113,324
14,154,695
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 2,820,563
2,993,243
3,058,249
Interest-bearing demand deposits
2,577,653
2,686,431
2,858,691
Money market deposit accounts
2,154,253
2,457,569
2,631,712
Savings deposits
2,120,215
2,275,020
2,362,725
Time deposits
1,989,711
1,052,285
1,155,878
Total deposits
11,662,395
11,464,548
12,067,255
Borrowed funds
632,313
681,166
130,490
Subordinated debt
114,015
113,840
113,666
Junior subordinated debentures
129,444
129,314
129,184
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
57,143
47,613
55,622
Accrued interest payable
4,936
3,231
1,725
Other liabilities
179,744
182,126
162,214
Total liabilities
12,779,990
12,621,838
12,660,156
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,088,963, 127,028,848 and 126,881,766 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
1,271
1,270
1,269
Additional paid-in capital
1,022,189
1,019,647
1,015,349
Retained earnings
657,292
641,727
620,551
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(169,251)
(171,158)
(142,630)
Total shareholders' equity
1,511,501
1,491,486
1,494,539
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,291,491
14,113,324
14,154,695
Equity to assets
10.58 %
10.57 %
10.56 %
Tangible common equity to assets*
8.08 %
8.03 %
8.01 %
Book value per share
$ 11.89
11.74
11.78
Tangible book value per share*
$ 8.84
8.67
8.69
Closing market price per share
$ 10.60
13.98
12.80
Full time equivalent employees
2,025
2,160
2,188
Number of banking offices
142
150
150
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 132,724
123,745
117,137
106,943
95,574
Mortgage-backed securities
8,326
8,537
8,603
8,683
7,158
Taxable investment securities
841
845
840
838
715
Tax-free investment securities
667
700
701
709
683
FHLB stock dividends
844
690
419
148
82
Interest-earning deposits
594
423
153
1,295
1,684
Total interest income
143,996
134,940
127,853
118,616
105,896
Interest expense:
Deposits
21,817
11,238
3,871
3,157
3,341
Borrowed funds
13,630
11,238
6,938
2,710
2,290
Total interest expense
35,447
22,476
10,809
5,867
5,631
Net interest income
108,549
112,464
117,044
112,749
100,265
Provision for credit losses - loans
6,010
4,870
9,023
7,689
2,629
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1)
2,920
126
1,876
3,585
3,396
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
99,619
107,468
106,145
101,475
94,240
Noninterest income:
Loss on sale of investments
(8,306)
—
(1)
(2)
(3)
Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights
8,305
—
—
—
—
Gain on sale of SBA loans
832
279
—
—
—
Service charges and fees
14,833
13,189
14,125
14,323
13,673
Trust and other financial services income
6,866
6,449
6,642
6,650
7,461
Gain on real estate owned, net
785
108
51
290
291
Income from bank-owned life insurance
1,304
1,269
1,663
1,475
2,008
Mortgage banking income
1,028
524
477
766
2,157
Other operating income
4,150
2,151
4,901
3,301
4,861
Total noninterest income
29,797
23,969
27,858
26,803
30,448
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
47,650
46,604
46,658
46,711
48,073
Premises and occupancy costs
7,579
7,471
7,370
7,171
7,280
Office operations
2,800
3,010
3,544
3,229
3,162
Collections expense
429
387
563
322
403
Processing expenses
14,648
14,350
13,585
13,416
12,947
Marketing expenses
2,856
2,892
2,773
2,147
2,047
Federal deposit insurance premiums
2,064
2,223
1,319
1,200
1,130
Professional services
3,804
4,758
5,434
3,363
3,333
Amortization of intangible assets
842
909
932
1,047
1,115
Real estate owned expense
83
181
53
61
72
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
1,593
2,802
4,243
—
—
Other expenses
1,510
1,863
2,304
321
1,849
Total noninterest expense
85,858
87,450
88,778
78,988
81,411
Income before income taxes
43,558
43,987
45,225
49,290
43,277
Income tax expense
10,514
10,308
10,576
11,986
9,851
Net income
$ 33,044
33,679
34,649
37,304
33,426
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.26
0.27
0.27
0.29
0.26
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.26
0.26
0.27
0.29
0.26
Annualized return on average equity
8.72 %
9.11 %
9.38 %
9.84 %
8.90 %
Annualized return on average assets
0.93 %
0.97 %
0.98 %
1.05 %
0.94 %
Annualized return on tangible common equity *
11.79 %
12.15 %
12.48 %
13.84 %
12.16 %
Efficiency ratio
62.06 %
64.10 %
61.27 %
56.60 %
62.28 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items (1) **
60.30 %
61.38 %
57.70 %
55.85 %
61.43 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets
2.42 %
2.51 %
2.52 %
2.23 %
2.29 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items (1) **
2.35 %
2.40 %
2.37 %
2.20 %
2.26 %
(1)
Reclassified from other expenses for periods prior to March 31, 2023. Respective ratios updated for reclassification.
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
**
Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP).See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
Interest income:
Loans receivable
$ 256,469
183,748
Mortgage-backed securities
16,863
13,518
Taxable investment securities
1,686
1,392
Tax-free investment securities
1,367
1,357
FHLB stock dividends
1,534
163
Interest-earning deposits
1,017
2,151
Total interest income
278,936
202,329
Interest expense:
Deposits
33,055
7,092
Borrowed funds
24,868
4,349
Total interest expense
57,923
11,441
Net interest income
221,013
190,888
Provision for credit losses - loans
10,880
1,148
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (1)
3,046
4,992
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
207,087
184,748
Noninterest income:
Loss on sale of investments
(8,306)
(5)
Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights
8,305
—
Gain on sale of SBA loans
1,111
—
Service charges and fees
28,022
26,740
Trust and other financial services income
13,315
14,473
Gain on real estate owned, net
893
262
Income from bank-owned life insurance
2,573
3,991
Mortgage banking income
1,552
3,622
Other operating income
6,301
7,105
Total noninterest income
53,766
56,188
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
94,254
94,990
Premises and occupancy costs
15,050
15,077
Office operations
5,810
6,545
Collections expense
816
923
Processing expenses
28,998
25,495
Marketing expenses
5,748
4,175
Federal deposit insurance premiums
4,287
2,259
Professional services
8,562
5,906
Amortization of intangible assets
1,751
2,298
Real estate owned expense
264
109
Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
4,395
1,374
Other expenses
3,373
2,608
Total noninterest expense
173,308
161,759
Income before income taxes
87,545
79,177
Income tax expense
20,822
17,464
Net income
$ 66,723
61,713
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.53
0.49
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.52
0.49
Annualized return on average equity
8.91 %
8.01 %
Annualized return on average assets
0.95 %
0.87 %
Annualized return on tangible common equity *
11.97 %
11.28 %
Efficiency ratio
63.07 %
65.47 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items (1) **
60.84 %
63.98 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets
2.46 %
2.27 %
Annualized noninterest expense to average assets, excluding certain items (1) **
2.38 %
2.22 %
(1)
Reclassified from other expenses for periods prior to March 31, 2023. Respective ratios updated for reclassification.
*
Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
**
Excludes amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net operating income:
Net income (GAAP)
$ 33,044
33,426
66,723
61,713
Non-GAAP adjustments
Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
1,593
—
4,395
1,374
Less: tax benefit of merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
(446)
—
(1,231)
(385)
Adjusted net operating income (non-GAAP)
$ 34,191
33,426
69,887
62,702
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$ 0.26
0.26
0.52
0.49
Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.27
0.26
0.55
0.49
Average equity
$ 1,519,990
1,506,832
1,509,466
1,553,520
Average assets
14,245,917
14,256,705
14,184,050
14,340,034
Annualized return on average equity (GAAP)
8.72 %
8.90 %
8.91 %
8.01 %
Annualized return on average assets (GAAP)
0.93 %
0.94 %
0.95 %
0.87 %
Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP)
9.02 %
8.90 %
9.34 %
8.14 %
Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, net of tax (non-GAAP)
0.96 %
0.94 %
0.99 %
0.88 %
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
Tangible common equity to assets
Total shareholders' equity
$ 1,511,501
1,491,486
1,494,539
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
(387,806)
(389,557)
(391,535)
Tangible common equity
1,123,695
1,101,929
1,103,004
Total assets
14,291,491
14,113,324
14,154,695
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
(387,806)
(389,557)
(391,535)
Tangible assets
13,903,685
13,723,767
13,763,160
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.08 %
8.03 %
8.01 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments
Tangible common equity
$ 1,123,695
1,101,929
1,103,004
Less: unrealized losses on held to maturity investments
(129,169)
(129,865)
(87,615)
Add: deferred taxes on unrealized losses on held to maturity investments
36,167
36,362
24,532
Tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments
1,030,693
1,008,426
1,039,921
Tangible assets
13,903,685
13,723,767
13,763,160
Tangible common equity to tangible assets, including unrealized losses on held-to-maturity investments
7.41 %
7.35 %
7.56 %
Tangible book value per share
Tangible common equity
$ 1,123,695
1,101,929
1,103,004
Common shares outstanding
127,088,963
127,028,848
126,881,766
Tangible book value per share
8.84
8.67
8.69
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) *
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.
Quarter ended
Six months ended June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
Annualized return on tangible common equity
Net income
$ 33,044
33,679
34,649
37,304
33,426
66,723
61,713
Total shareholders' equity
1,511,501
1,513,275
1,491,486
1,459,786
1,494,539
1,511,501
1,494,539
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
(387,806)
(388,648)
(389,557)
(390,488)
(391,535)
(387,806)
(391,535)
Tangible common equity
1,123,695
1,124,627
1,101,929
1,069,298
1,103,004
1,123,695
1,103,004
Annualized return on tangible common equity
11.79 %
12.15 %
12.48 %
13.84 %
12.16 %
11.97 %
11.28 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses
Non-interest expense
85,858
87,450
88,778
78,988
81,411
173,308
161,759
Less: amortization expense
(842)
(909)
(932)
(1,047)
(1,115)
(1,751)
(2,298)
Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses
(1,593)
(2,802)
(4,243)
—
—
(4,395)
(1,374)
Non-interest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and restructuring expenses
83,423
83,739
83,603
77,941
80,296
167,162
158,087
Net interest income
108,549
112,464
117,044
112,749
100,265
221,013
190,888
Non-interest income
29,797
23,969
27,858
26,803
30,448
53,766
56,188
Net interest income plus non-interest income
138,346
136,433
144,902
139,552
130,713
274,779
247,076
Efficiency ratio, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses
60.30 %
61.38 %
57.70 %
55.85 %
61.43 %
60.84 %
63.98 %
Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
Non-interest expense excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses
83,423
83,739
83,603
77,941
80,296
167,162
158,087
Average assets
14,245,917
14,121,496
13,983,100
14,052,919
14,256,705
14,184,050
14,340,034
Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense
2.35 %
2.40 %
2.37 %
2.20 %
2.26 %
2.38 %
2.22 %
*
The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table provides details around the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:
As of June 30, 2023
Balance
Percent of
Number of
Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1)
$ 2,895,624
24.83 %
4,892
Less intercompany deposit accounts
889,157
7.62 %
12
Less collateralized deposit accounts
553,128
4.74 %
255
Adjusted balance of uninsured deposits
$ 1,453,339
12.47 %
4,625
(1)
Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.
Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $18.6 million, or 0.16% of total deposits, as of June 30, 2023. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $112.2 million, or 0.96% of total deposits, as of June 30, 2023. The average adjusted uninsured deposit account balance was $314,000 as of June 30, 2023.
The following table provides additional details over the Company's deposit portfolio:
As of June 30, 2023
Balance
Percent of
Number of
Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits
$ 1,397,167
11.98 %
291,177
Business noninterest bearing demand deposits
1,423,396
12.21 %
45,911
Personal interest-bearing demand deposits
1,535,254
13.16 %
59,784
Business interest-bearing demand deposits
1,042,399
8.94 %
8,354
Personal money market deposits
1,511,652
12.96 %
26,488
Business money market deposits
642,601
5.51 %
2,980
Savings deposits
2,120,215
18.18 %
216,105
Time deposits
1,989,711
17.06 %
67,662
Total deposits
$ 11,662,395
100.00 %
718,461
Our average deposit account balance as of June 30, 2023 was $16,000. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $205.7 million as of June 30, 2023.
The following table provides additional details over the Company's deposit portfolio over time:
12/31/2021
3/31/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2022
3/31/2023
6/30/2023
Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits
$ 1,419,806
1,413,732
1,388,690
1,413,781
1,412,227
1,428,232
1,397,167
Business noninterest bearing demand deposits
1,679,720
1,715,117
1,669,559
1,680,339
1,581,016
1,467,860
1,423,396
Personal interest-bearing demand deposits
1,768,910
1,787,295
1,785,761
1,742,173
1,718,806
1,627,546
1,535,254
Business interest-bearing demand deposits
639,529
588,850
529,357
498,937
499,059
466,105
624,252
Municipal demand deposits
532,003
515,477
543,573
571,620
468,566
447,852
418,147
Personal money market deposits
1,972,603
1,999,564
1,994,907
1,949,379
1,832,583
1,626,614
1,511,652
Business money market deposits
657,279
681,049
636,805
627,634
624,986
701,436
642,601
Savings deposits
2,303,760
2,367,438
2,362,725
2,327,419
2,275,020
2,194,743
2,120,215
Time deposits
1,327,555
1,251,878
1,155,878
1,067,110
1,052,285
1,576,791
1,989,711
Total deposits
$ 12,301,165
12,320,400
12,067,255
11,878,392
11,464,548
11,537,179
11,662,395
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Marketable Securities (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2023
Marketable securities available-for-sale
Amortized cost
Gross unrealized
holding gains
Gross unrealized
holding losses
Fair value
Weighted average
Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:
Due after one year through five years
$ 20,000
—
(1,676)
18,324
3.37
Due after ten years
51,124
—
(10,627)
40,497
6.23
Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:
Due after one year through five years
20,984
—
(2,940)
18,044
4.48
Due after five years through ten years
25,516
—
(4,027)
21,489
5.02
Municipal securities:
Due within one year
500
—
—
500
—
Due after one year through five years
950
17
(9)
958
2.41
Due after five years through ten years
20,481
—
(1,845)
18,636
7.2
Due after ten years
64,589
59
(10,409)
54,239
10.45
Corporate debt issues:
Due after five years through ten years
8,463
—
(917)
7,546
5.70
Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:
Fixed rate pass-through
219,643
4
(28,705)
190,942
6.4
Variable rate pass-through
7,861
2
(215)
7,648
4.36
Fixed rate agency CMOs
821,371
—
(151,317)
670,054
5.01
Variable rate agency CMOs
25,619
35
(579)
25,075
3.09
Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities
1,074,494
41
(180,816)
893,719
5.24
Total marketable securities available-for-sale
$ 1,287,101
117
(213,266)
1,073,952
5.53
Marketable securities held-to-maturity
Government sponsored
Due after one year through five years
$ 49,471
—
(6,541)
42,930
3.99
Due after five years through ten years
74,985
—
(13,586)
61,399
5.67
Residential mortgage-backed agency securities:
Fixed rate pass-through
$ 155,431
—
(23,770)
131,661
5.27
Variable rate pass-through
495
—
(10)
485
3.95
Fixed rate agency CMOs
566,934
—
(85,253)
481,681
5.90
Variable rate agency CMOs
529
—
(9)
520
5.61
Total residential mortgage-backed agency securities
723,389
—
(109,042)
614,347
5.76
Total marketable securities held-to-maturity
$ 847,845
—
(129,169)
718,676
5.65
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Borrowed Funds (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2023
Amount
Average rate
Term notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year
$ 500,000
5.43 %
Notes payable to the FHLB of Pittsburgh, due within one year
28,000
5.39 %
Total term notes payable to the FHLB
528,000
5.43 %
Collateralized borrowings, due within one year
63,863
1.24 %
Collateral received, due within one year
40,450
5.16 %
Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs
114,015
4.28 %
Junior subordinated debentures
129,444
7.21 %
Total borrowed funds *
$ 875,772
5.22 %
*
As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $3.2 billion of additional borrowing capacity available with the FHLB of Pittsburgh, including a $250.0 million overnight line of credit, which had a $28.0 million drawn balance, as well as $309.0 million of borrowing capacity available with the Federal Reserve Bank and $105.0 million with two correspondent banks.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Loan Portfolio by Loan Sector (Unaudited)
Commercial real estate loans outstanding
The following table provides the various loan sectors in our commercial real estate portfolio at June 30, 2023:
June 30, 2023
Property type
Percent of portfolio
5 or more unit dwelling
13.9 %
Nursing home
12.8 %
Retail building
11.4 %
Commercial office building - non-owner occupied
8.5 %
Residential acquisition & development - 1-4 family, townhouses and apartments
4.5 %
Warehouse/storage building
3.6 %
Manufacturing & industrial building
3.5 %
Commercial office building - owner occupied
3.5 %
Commercial acquisition and development
3.4 %
Multi-use building - office and warehouse
3.2 %
Single family dwelling
3.2 %
Hotel/motel
2.9 %
Other medical facility
2.9 %
Student housing
2.6 %
Multi-use building - commercial, retail and residential
2.6 %
2-4 family
2.4 %
Agricultural real estate
2.1 %
All other
13.0 %
Total
100.0 %
The following table provides our commercial real estate portfolio by state at June 30, 2023:
June 30, 2023
State
Percent of portfolio
Pennsylvania
32.0 %
New York
31.7 %
Ohio
20.0 %
Indiana
8.8 %
All other
7.5 %
Total
100.0 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Nonaccrual loans current:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 1,559
1,423
1,496
2,186
1,970
Home equity loans
1,089
1,084
1,418
1,158
1,337
Consumer loans
1,009
911
836
833
976
Commercial real estate loans
48,468
50,045
53,303
56,193
60,537
Commercial loans
995
1,468
895
1,801
5,270
Total nonaccrual loans current
$ 53,120
54,931
57,948
62,171
70,090
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 49
688
473
54
2
Home equity loans
37
18
180
316
172
Consumer loans
309
223
178
155
158
Commercial real estate loans
1,697
1,900
1,220
55
911
Commercial loans
855
341
145
237
358
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
$ 2,947
3,170
2,196
817
1,601
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 185
919
31
32
199
Home equity loans
363
338
290
432
566
Consumer loans
360
340
341
382
226
Commercial real estate loans
210
1,355
473
848
630
Commercial loans
245
126
96
132
73
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
$ 1,363
3,078
1,231
1,826
1,694
Nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 6,290
3,300
5,574
5,544
5,445
Home equity loans
1,965
2,190
2,257
1,779
2,081
Consumer loans
2,033
2,791
2,672
2,031
1,942
Commercial real estate loans
8,575
8,010
7,867
8,821
14,949
Commercial loans
2,296
1,139
1,491
638
583
Total nonaccrual loans delinquent 90 days or more
$ 21,159
17,430
19,861
18,813
25,000
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 78,589
78,609
81,236
83,627
98,385
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 78,589
78,609
81,236
83,627
98,385
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
532
652
744
357
379
Nonperforming loans
79,121
79,261
81,980
83,984
98,764
Real estate owned, net
371
524
413
450
1,205
Nonperforming assets
$ 79,492
79,785
82,393
84,434
99,969
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.70 %
0.71 %
0.75 %
0.78 %
0.95 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.56 %
0.56 %
0.58 %
0.61 %
0.71 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.10 %
1.09 %
1.08 %
1.02 %
0.94 %
Allowance for total loans excluding PPP loan balances
1.10 %
1.09 %
1.08 %
1.02 %
0.95 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
157.26 %
152.98 %
143.98 %
130.76 %
99.59 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
At June 30, 2023
Pass
Special
mention *
Substandard
Doubtful
Loss
Loans
receivable
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,483,098
—
12,059
—
—
3,495,157
Home equity loans
1,272,363
—
3,699
—
—
1,276,062
Consumer loans
2,196,938
—
4,124
—
—
2,201,062
Total Personal Banking
6,952,399
—
19,882
—
—
6,972,281
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,649,535
74,170
171,519
—
—
2,895,224
Commercial loans
1,377,981
3,040
22,705
—
—
1,403,726
Total Commercial Banking
4,027,516
77,210
194,224
—
—
4,298,950
Total loans
$ 10,979,915
77,210
214,106
—
—
11,271,231
At March 31, 2023
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,499,135
—
6,330
—
—
3,505,465
Home equity loans
1,277,915
—
3,631
—
—
1,281,546
Consumer loans
2,227,379
—
4,754
—
—
2,232,133
Total Personal Banking
7,004,429
—
14,715
—
—
7,019,144
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,585,676
69,837
171,591
—
—
2,827,104
Commercial loans
1,217,344
6,381
22,298
—
—
1,246,023
Total Commercial Banking
3,803,020
76,218
193,889
—
—
4,073,127
Total loans
$ 10,807,449
76,218
208,604
—
—
11,092,271
At December 31, 2022
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,484,870
—
13,729
—
—
3,498,599
Home equity loans
1,292,146
—
5,528
—
—
1,297,674
Consumer loans
2,164,220
—
4,435
—
—
2,168,655
Total Personal Banking
6,941,236
—
23,692
—
—
6,964,928
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,579,809
55,076
188,670
—
—
2,823,555
Commercial loans
1,100,707
7,384
23,878
—
—
1,131,969
Total Commercial Banking
3,680,516
62,460
212,548
—
—
3,955,524
Total loans
$ 10,621,752
62,460
236,240
—
—
10,920,452
At September 30, 2022
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,388,168
—
13,730
—
—
3,401,898
Home equity loans
1,279,968
—
5,021
—
—
1,284,989
Consumer loans
2,112,478
—
3,760
—
—
2,116,238
Total Personal Banking
6,780,614
—
22,511
—
—
6,803,125
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,589,648
34,684
188,498
—
—
2,812,830
Commercial loans
1,094,830
4,004
26,736
—
—
1,125,570
Total Commercial Banking
3,684,478
38,688
215,234
—
—
3,938,400
Total loans
$ 10,465,092
38,688
237,745
—
—
10,741,525
At June 30, 2022
Personal Banking:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,273,117
—
13,658
—
—
3,286,775
Home equity loans
1,275,124
—
5,368
—
—
1,280,492
Consumer loans
1,998,863
—
3,682
—
—
2,002,545
Total Personal Banking
6,547,104
—
22,708
—
—
6,569,812
Commercial Banking:
Commercial real estate loans
2,600,207
51,540
224,429
—
—
2,876,176
Commercial loans
954,129
2,468
30,239
—
—
986,836
Total Commercial Banking
3,554,336
54,008
254,668
—
—
3,863,012
Total loans
$ 10,101,440
54,008
277,376
—
—
10,432,824
*
Includes $4.9 million, $7.4 million, $7.4 million, $4.5 million, and $7.4 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.
**
Includes $31.2 million, $31.9 million, $39.1 million, $51.4 million, and $59.3 million of acquired loans at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan Delinquency (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
June 30,
*
March 31,
*
December 31,
*
September 30,
*
June 30,
*
(Number of loans and dollar amount of loans)
Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:
Residential mortgage loans
14
$ 627
— %
259
$ 26,992
0.8 %
304
$ 29,487
0.8 %
26
$ 1,052
— %
20
$ 785
— %
Home equity loans
92
3,395
0.3 %
111
4,235
0.3 %
145
6,657
0.5 %
88
3,278
0.3 %
107
3,664
0.3 %
Consumer loans
602
7,955
0.4 %
587
6,930
0.3 %
737
9,435
0.4 %
549
6,546
0.3 %
563
6,898
0.3 %
Commercial real estate loans
13
2,710
0.1 %
23
4,834
0.2 %
29
4,008
0.1 %
13
1,332
— %
26
2,701
0.1 %
Commercial loans
38
15,658
1.1 %
46
4,253
0.3 %
51
2,648
0.2 %
48
2,582
0.2 %
24
1,486
0.2 %
Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days
759
$ 30,345
0.3 %
1,026
$ 47,244
0.4 %
1,266
$ 52,235
0.5 %
724
$ 14,790
0.1 %
740
$ 15,534
0.1 %
Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:
Residential mortgage loans
52
$ 3,521
0.1 %
23
$ 1,922
0.1 %
65
$ 5,563
0.2 %
51
$ 4,320
0.1 %
61
$ 5,941
0.2 %
Home equity loans
31
1,614
0.1 %
31
1,061
0.1 %
29
975
0.1 %
36
1,227
0.1 %
28
952
0.1 %
Consumer loans
250
2,584
0.1 %
185
2,083
0.1 %
255
3,070
0.1 %
223
2,663
0.1 %
178
1,460
0.1 %
Commercial real estate loans
12
1,288
— %
17
1,949
0.1 %
16
2,377
0.1 %
13
1,741
0.1 %
9
1,472
0.1 %
Commercial loans
23
11,092
0.8 %
19
1,088
0.1 %
24
1,115
0.1 %
14
808
0.1 %
6
341
— %
Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days
368
$ 20,099
0.2 %
275
$ 8,103
0.1 %
389
$ 13,100
0.1 %
337
$ 10,759
0.1 %
282
$ 10,166
0.1 %
Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **
Residential mortgage loans
63
$ 6,290
0.2 %
39
$ 3,300
0.1 %
65
$ 5,574
0.2 %
64
$ 5,544
0.2 %
63
$ 5,445
0.2 %
Home equity loans
68
1,965
0.2 %
65
2,190
0.2 %
68
2,257
0.2 %
65
1,779
0.1 %
69
2,081
0.2 %
Consumer loans
314
2,447
0.1 %
313
3,279
0.1 %
334
3,079
0.1 %
289
2,388
0.1 %
286
2,321
0.1 %
Commercial real estate loans
20
8,575
0.3 %
18
8,010
0.3 %
19
7,867
0.3 %
22
8,821
0.3 %
31
14,949
0.5 %
Commercial loans
38
2,414
0.2 %
24
1,302
0.1 %
15
1,829
0.2 %
11
638
0.1 %
10
583
0.1 %
Total loans delinquent 90 days or more
503
$ 21,691
0.2 %
459
$ 18,081
0.2 %
501
$ 20,606
0.2 %
451
$ 19,170
0.2 %
459
$ 25,379
0.2 %
Total loans delinquent
1,630
$ 72,135
0.6 %
1,760
$ 73,428
0.7 %
2,156
$ 85,941
0.8 %
1,512
$ 44,719
0.4 %
1,481
$ 51,079
0.5 %
*
Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding.
**
Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $605,000, $331,000, $1.7 million, $783,000, and $6.3 million at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Beginning balance
$ 121,257
118,036
109,819
98,355
99,295
ASU 2022-02 Adoption
—
426
—
—
—
Provision
6,010
4,870
9,023
7,689
2,629
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(545)
(207)
(546)
(166)
(138)
Charge-offs home equity
(235)
(164)
(232)
(535)
(255)
Charge-offs consumer
(2,772)
(2,734)
(2,430)
(2,341)
(1,912)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(483)
(657)
(621)
(1,329)
(4,392)
Charge-offs commercial
(1,209)
(865)
(404)
(243)
(329)
Recoveries
2,400
2,552
3,427
8,389
3,457
Ending balance
$ 124,423
121,257
118,036
109,819
98,355
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.10 %
0.08 %
0.03 %
(0.14) %
0.14 %
Six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
Beginning balance
$ 118,036
102,241
ASU 2022-02 Adoption
426
—
Provision
10,880
1,148
Charge-offs residential mortgage
(752)
(1,321)
Charge-offs home equity
(399)
(702)
Charge-offs consumer
(5,506)
(3,635)
Charge-offs commercial real estate
(1,140)
(5,416)
Charge-offs commercial
(2,074)
(1,010)
Recoveries
4,952
7,050
Ending balance
$ 124,423
98,355
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized
0.09 %
0.10 %
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
Quarter ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,485,517
32,485
3.73 %
$ 3,493,617
32,009
3.66 %
$ 3,439,401
30,974
3.60 %
$ 3,331,173
29,414
3.53 %
$ 3,171,469
27,327
3.45 %
Home equity loans
1,273,298
16,898
5.32 %
1,284,425
16,134
5.09 %
1,282,733
15,264
4.72 %
1,274,918
13,658
4.25 %
1,277,440
11,961
3.76 %
Consumer loans
2,143,804
22,662
4.24 %
2,123,672
20,794
3.97 %
2,069,207
19,709
3.78 %
1,981,754
17,256
3.45 %
1,880,769
15,777
3.36 %
Commercial real estate loans
2,836,443
38,426
5.43 %
2,824,120
37,031
5.24 %
2,822,008
35,428
4.91 %
2,842,597
34,158
4.70 %
2,915,750
31,844
4.32 %
Commercial loans
1,326,598
22,872
6.92 %
1,161,298
18,353
6.32 %
1,113,178
16,315
5.74 %
1,050,124
12,978
4.84 %
912,454
9,090
3.94 %
Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
11,065,660
133,343
4.83 %
10,887,132
124,321
4.63 %
10,726,527
117,690
4.35 %
10,480,566
107,464
4.07 %
10,157,882
95,999
3.79 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
1,859,427
8,326
1.79 %
1,909,676
8,537
1.79 %
1,956,167
8,603
1.76 %
2,019,715
8,683
1.72 %
1,952,375
7,158
1.47 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
374,560
1,715
1.83 %
384,717
1,761
1.83 %
386,468
1,753
1.81 %
388,755
1,762
1.81 %
376,935
1,590
1.69 %
FHLB stock, at cost
45,505
844
7.44 %
39,631
690
7.06 %
26,827
419
6.19 %
14,028
148
4.19 %
13,428
82
2.44 %
Other interest-earning deposits
38,912
594
6.12 %
30,774
423
5.50 %
9,990
153
5.99 %
253,192
1,295
2.00 %
846,142
1,684
0.79 %
Total interest-earning assets
13,384,064
144,822
4.34 %
13,251,930
135,732
4.15 %
13,105,979
128,618
3.89 %
13,156,256
119,352
3.60 %
13,346,762
106,513
3.20 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
861,853
869,566
877,121
896,663
909,943
Total assets
$ 14,245,917
$ 14,121,496
$ 13,983,100
$ 14,052,919
$ 14,256,705
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits (g)
$ 2,142,941
1,393
0.26 %
$ 2,198,988
690
0.13 %
$ 2,298,451
585
0.10 %
$ 2,350,248
594
0.10 %
$ 2,361,919
589
0.10 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)
2,469,666
1,648
0.27 %
2,612,883
951
0.15 %
2,718,360
509
0.07 %
2,794,338
360
0.05 %
2,857,336
310
0.04 %
Money market deposit accounts (g)
2,221,713
6,113
1.10 %
2,408,582
4,403
0.74 %
2,512,892
1,310
0.21 %
2,620,850
692
0.10 %
2,653,467
668
0.10 %
Time deposits (g)
1,765,454
12,663
2.88 %
1,293,609
5,194
1.63 %
1,024,895
1,467
0.57 %
1,110,906
1,511
0.54 %
1,220,815
1,774
0.58 %
Borrowed funds (f)
837,358
10,202
4.89 %
740,218
7,938
4.35 %
451,369
3,967
3.49 %
127,073
239
0.75 %
123,749
167
0.54 %
Subordinated debt
113,958
1,148
4.03 %
113,870
1,148
4.03 %
113,783
1,148
4.04 %
113,695
1,149
4.04 %
119,563
1,203
4.03 %
Junior subordinated debentures
129,401
2,280
6.97 %
129,335
2,152
6.66 %
129,271
1,823
5.52 %
129,207
1,322
4.00 %
129,142
920
2.82 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,680,491
35,447
1.47 %
9,497,485
22,476
0.96 %
9,249,021
10,809
0.46 %
9,246,317
5,867
0.25 %
9,465,991
5,631
0.24 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
2,820,928
2,889,973
3,039,000
3,093,490
3,090,372
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
224,508
235,213
229,794
209,486
193,510
Total liabilities
12,725,927
12,622,671
12,517,815
12,549,293
12,749,873
Shareholders' equity
1,519,990
1,498,825
1,465,285
1,503,626
1,506,832
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,245,917
$ 14,121,496
$ 13,983,100
$ 14,052,919
$ 14,256,705
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
109,375
2.87 %
113,256
3.19 %
117,809
3.43 %
113,485
3.35 %
100,882
2.96 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$ 3,703,573
3.28 %
$ 3,754,445
3.47 %
$ 3,856,958
3.57 %
$ 3,909,939
3.42 %
$ 3,880,771
3.07 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.38X
1.40X
1.42X
1.42X
1.41X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
Average cost of deposits were 0.77%, 0.40%, 0.13%, 0.11%, and 0.11%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 1.02%, 0.54%, 0.18%, 0.14%, and 0.15%, respectively.
(h)
Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields for the periods indicated were: Loans — 4.81%, 4.61%, 4.33%, 4.05%, and 3.77%, respectively, Investment securities — 1.61%, 1.61%, 1.59%, 1.59%, and 1.48%, respectively, Interest-earning assets — 4.32%, 4.13%, 3.87%, 3.58%, and 3.18%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 2.85%, 3.17%, 3.41%, 3.33%, and 2.94%, respectively, and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.25%, 3.44%, 3.54%, 3.40%, and 3.05%, respectively.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.
Six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Average
balance
Interest
Avg.
yield/
cost (h)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Residential mortgage loans
$ 3,489,545
64,494
3.70 %
$ 3,077,155
52,868
3.44 %
Home equity loans
1,278,831
33,033
5.21 %
1,285,668
23,433
3.68 %
Consumer loans
2,133,794
43,457
4.11 %
1,840,110
30,684
3.36 %
Commercial real estate loans
2,830,316
75,463
5.38 %
2,957,744
61,601
4.14 %
Commercial loans
1,244,404
41,225
6.68 %
868,854
15,987
3.66 %
Loans receivable (a) (b) (d)
10,976,890
257,672
4.73 %
10,029,531
184,573
3.71 %
Mortgage-backed securities (c)
1,884,412
16,863
1.79 %
1,948,794
13,518
1.39 %
Investment securities (c) (d)
379,611
3,478
1.83 %
375,323
3,130
1.67 %
FHLB stock, at cost
42,584
1,534
7.26 %
13,648
163
2.41 %
Other interest-earning deposits
34,842
1,017
5.88 %
1,003,627
2,151
0.43 %
Total interest-earning assets
13,318,339
280,564
4.25 %
13,370,923
203,535
3.07 %
Noninterest-earning assets (e)
865,711
969,111
Total assets
$ 14,184,050
$ 14,340,034
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings deposits (g)
$ 2,187,355
2,082
0.19 %
$ 2,348,282
1,181
0.10 %
Interest-bearing demand deposits (g)
2,540,879
2,599
0.21 %
2,866,333
631
0.04 %
Money market deposit accounts (g)
2,314,631
10,516
0.92 %
2,660,745
1,321
0.10 %
Time deposits (g)
1,514,289
17,858
2.38 %
1,256,513
3,959
0.64 %
Borrowed funds (f)
789,057
18,139
4.64 %
129,487
324
0.50 %
Subordinated debt
113,914
2,296
4.03 %
121,574
2,454
4.04 %
Junior subordinated debentures
129,368
4,433
6.82 %
129,109
1,571
2.42 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,589,493
57,923
1.22 %
9,512,043
11,441
0.24 %
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g)
2,855,260
3,075,617
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
229,831
198,854
Total liabilities
12,674,584
12,786,514
Shareholders' equity
1,509,466
1,553,520
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 14,184,050
$ 14,340,034
Net interest income/Interest rate spread
222,641
3.03 %
192,094
2.83 %
Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin
$ 3,728,846
3.37 %
$ 3,858,880
2.87 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.39X
1.41X
(a)
Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status.
(b)
Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which were not material.
(c)
Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(d)
Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis.
(e)
Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale.
(f)
Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings.
(g)
Average cost of deposits were 0.58% and 0.12%, respectively and average cost of Interest-bearing deposits were 0.78% and 0.16%, respectively.
(h)
Shown on a FTE basis. GAAP basis yields were: Loans — 4.71% and 3.69%, respectively; Investment securities — 1.61% and 1.46%, respectively; Interest-earning assets — 4.22% and 3.05%, respectively. GAAP basis net interest rate spreads were 3.01% and 2.81%, respectively; and GAAP basis net interest margins were 3.35% and 2.86%, respectively.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.