BuildOps Announces Strategic Acquisition

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildOps, the only all-in-one management software built specifically for the modern commercial contractor, announced today their acquisition of PWSWARE—parent company to Perfectware Solutions and Shark Byte CRM—in a move to bring the best of construction technology to a wider audience.

After securing an additional $50 Million in funding led by 01 Advisors and Fika Ventures, BuildOps set their sights on expanding their reach into field service and project management for commercial service—particularly within enterprise-level and private equity-backed businesses. Known for their best-in-class software and customer passion, the construction technology company has already had a massive impact on the market with triple-digit growth—and this is just the beginning.

Alok Chanani, CEO and Co-Founder of BuildOps, expressed his excitement over their latest acquisition by saying, "We're thrilled to welcome Perfectware, and their customers, into the BuildOps fold." He went on to state that "This acquisition is monumental and marks a significant milestone in support of our mission to bring our world-class platform and universally loved customer service to more commercial contractors."

Megan Heil, President of Perfectware Solutions, emphasized the uncanny compatibility between the two companies saying, "You couldn't dream up a better fit. From our matched commitment to delivering an outstanding product to our dedicated efforts to improving the lives of commercial service workers across the country, we're certain joining forces with BuildOps is the right move for our customers."

As a platform designed to help manage service organizations, Perfectware brings with it a mighty customer network and spotless reputation. And with Shark Byte in their corner, BuildOps plans to strengthen its sales arm and use this CRM functionality to enhance their service offering going forward.

Perfectware customers and partners can expect a smooth transition while BuildOps works closely with them to better understand their unique set of needs—resulting in better efficiencies and increased revenue growth opportunities across the board.

BuildOps is a fast-paced, high-growth technology company committed to serving the unsung heroes of the trades. We're taking commercial specialty contractors from the world of pen and paper and legacy platforms to world-class cloud-based, data-driven operations. By delivering an end-to-end platform for commercial contractors, we empower owners to build enduring businesses. Learn more at BuildOps.com .

