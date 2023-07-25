Mauve Cymru announces partnership with Team Wales

Mauve Cymru announced as a new Official Team and Community Partner for Commonwealth Games Wales.

Working closely with Team Wales, Mauve will support talent from across the country as young athletes prepare for the upcoming Trinbago Youth Games.

LONDON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Welsh arm of global organisation Mauve Group has been announced as an official Team and Community Partner for Commonwealth Games Wales.

This partnership reflects Mauve Cymru's commitment to supporting local talent and championing Wales on an international platform.

Led by Welsh CEO Ann Ellis, global company Mauve Group was founded nearly 27 years ago and is a leading provider of global HR, employment and business consultancy solutions.

Over the next 3 years, Mauve Cymru will take part in Team Wales initiatives that give back to the communities in Wales that laid the foundations for its business. As a proud Welsh entrepreneur, Ellis believes strongly that Welsh talent, businesses and services deserve to be promoted globally.

Mauve is providing support to Team Wales' young athletes as they prepare for the highly anticipated Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, which offer a platform to young people from a diverse range of backgrounds to showcase their emerging talents on the international stage. Team Wales fosters an environment of inclusivity and provides accessible pathways for young talent to thrive.

Mauve Cymru will join Team Wales in wishing the young athletes good luck in a ceremonial send-off on Monday 31st July, and looks forward to celebrating the team's achievements at the Royal Mint upon their return later in the summer.

Speaking about the partnership, Mauve Group CEO, Ann Ellis said:

"We are thrilled to be a Platinum Partner of Team Wales. As soon as I met Rebecca and heard about the exciting work of Team Wales, I knew we had to be a part of it. Mauve Cymru looks forward to working closely with Team Wales over the next 3 years as we collectively support the athletes, the communities they represent and promote the spirit of Welsh excellence."

Sharing her enthusiasm, Rebecca Edwards-Symmons, CEO of Team Wales said:

"I am thrilled that Mauve are a platinum partner of Team Wales and really look forward to working closely with Ann and her team." Rebecca added, "It was so important to partner with key Welsh brands and Mauve encapsulates this."

About Mauve

With over 27 years of experience, Mauve Group is a leading global HR, Employer of Record and business consultancy solutions provider. Mauve has developed the global knowledge to support businesses of any size planning to expand internationally.

For more information, please contact press@mauvegroup.com or visit www.mauvegroup.com.

About Commonwealth Games Wales

Commonwealth Games Wales (CGW) is the primary organisation overseeing Commonwealth sports in Wales. It holds the crucial role of selecting, preparing, and leading Team Wales for both the Commonwealth Games and the Commonwealth Youth Games.

