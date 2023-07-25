SEE Eyewear Celebrates 25 Years of Radical Individuality

Launched in 1998 by optical visionary, Richard Golden, SEE Eyewear hits the 25-year milestone with 42 stores and a history of high fashion and a cult-like following

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEE, the "go to" locale for eyewear aficionados looking for an eclectic selection of fashion forward eyewear, is celebrating its 25th anniversary in the optical industry. Founded by Richard Golden, who previously helmed and was responsible for the meteoric growth of D.O.C (Detroit Optometric Centers), the sixth largest optical company in the country when it sold to Luxottica in 2006, SEE has grown to 42 locations from coast to coast.

"One of the things I'm most proud of, more than the Caddy, Addy and Clio Awards we won with D.O.C, is the fact that SEE has been voted "Best Eyewear over 80 times in readers' polls in major publications from coast to coast," explains Golden. "The fact that we were able to be the first to market with our own brand, featuring the edgiest styles and branding the public had ever seen in this industry, and to continue to be experiencing growth with such a rabid following of SEE fans is incredibly fulfilling."

From July 18-August 14th SEE will celebrate its 25th anniversary by offering customers $25 second pairs, an exclusive birthday cleaning cloth, drinks, SEE's candies, DJs and other fun activities in store.

Limited Quantity Original Designs, Proudly Family Owned and Operated

"We've spent the last twenty-five years blazing new trails, building an iconic brand and truly changing the way consumers view purchasing unique fashion eyewear," says Golden. "My partner is my brother, Randal, who handles the lab operations and manages the buying process while my son, Seth, is an integral part of the day-to-day operations of the business. We are proudly family owned and operated and have countless long-term employees who may as well be family themselves," explains Golden.

SEE produces an incredibly limited number of each frame, sometime only 2 per color for each city or store. "It really is the closest thing to custom eyewear made just for you," adds Golden. "It is ideal for people who want a unique look that no one else will have."

"There are no stores like SEE. We have a talented in-house design team and work with the world's premier artisans from 17+ countries around the world with the vast majority coming from Europe to build the best fashion eyewear line on the market."

The Buzz about the Brand

With SEE, shoppers across the country now have access to the frames touted by celebrities and national media outlets. SEE has been featured in Esquire, InStyle, GQ, Marie Claire, Elle, O Magazine, WWD, Nylon, Teen Vogue, Essence and countless other fashion digital and print magazines both nationally and internationally. Readers in major publications have consistently voted SEE "Best Eyewear", with SEE amassing 84 "Best Eyewear" nods in readers' polls across the country.

About SEE

SEE (Selective Eyewear Elements) was conceived by optical legend, Richard Golden, as a prototype optical boutique with the mission of changing the rules forever by making the purchase of "cool" eyewear a fashionably and economically correct experience. SEE operates 42 stores nationally, including locations in New York City, Los Angeles, South Beach, Boston, San Francisco, Georgetown, Chicago, Nashville and Charleston, among others. For more information, please visit www.seeeyewear.com .

