JW MARRIOTT DALLAS ARTS DISTRICT DEBUTS IN THRIVING ARTS DISTRICT

DALLAS, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of 31 extraordinary hotel brands, today announced the opening of JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, marking the brand's highly anticipated debut at the epicenter of the robust cultural arts scene in Dallas, Texas. Located within walkable blocks from the Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center, Crow Museum of Asian Art, Meyerson Symphony Center, Moody Performance Hall, and the Winspear Opera House, the first JW Marriott hotel in Dallas is in one of the best cultural epicenters in the South. The hotel's sophisticated, yet welcoming design immerses guests in a showcase of artistic influences and experiences while providing the brand's signature style of mindful luxury and hospitality.

Dallas boasts the largest contiguous urban arts district in the United States and holds an official "Cultural District'' designation by the Texas Commission on the Arts. Fittingly, JW Marriott Dallas Arts District is a jewel box of fine art, as seen throughout the hotel's architecture, design, dining and amenities, all while honoring JW Marriott's principles of prioritizing the mind, body, and soul.

Guests can explore many paths to mindfulness, both in the surrounding neighborhood as well as on property through bespoke programming centered around holistic well-being. With a variety of cultural and arts venues conveniently located just steps away from the hotel, guests' senses can be tested, focus increased and stress reduced.

"We are excited to bring JW Marriott's legacy of extraordinary hospitality, thoughtful design and enriching experiences to the Dallas Arts District," said Bruce Rohr, Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott. "Much like the introspective way guests explore the hotel's neighboring cultural institutions, JW Marriott Dallas Arts District will provide travelers with even more ways to enjoy every moment to the fullest and find inspiration and moments of mindfulness during their stay."

Intentional Design

The hotel's design showcases countless artistic representations of themes that played a part in the growth and success of Dallas. A city that began as a trading post in 1841 and grew into a modern-day cosmopolitan center of commerce and the arts, presents a rich history of vision, creativity, fortitude and resilience. More than 20 original artworks in various mediums were commissioned for the hotel public areas and represent the nuances of the North Texas region. Renowned hospitality design giants HKS Inc. and Looney Associates collaborated on the architecture and interior design of the sleek 267-room hotel, three restaurants, two lobby spaces, and over 20,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. A grand mid-air pool and deck with cabanas offers stunning views of downtown Dallas as well as the hotel's Arts District neighbors, many of which are museums and performance venues with historic architecture. The hotel's 11th floor sky lobby is a double volume museum-esque space with a floating staircase and glass railing with displays of monumental original artworks including a brass and metal installation created by Dallas-based artist Chris Judy. It is reminiscent of sheet music, delicate harp strings, and the chandeliers in the Winspear Opera House.

Culinary Artistry

JW Marriott Dallas Arts District features three elevated dining venues each with its own tie to the artistic community surrounding the hotel. Margaret's, a three-meal ranch-to-table restaurant located on the 11th floor, honors the memory of philanthropist Margaret McDermott, a longtime supporter of Dallas' fine arts institutions. Margaret's menu, incorporating seasonal flavors and ingredients, includes locally sourced Beef Carpaccio smoked tableside; 72-hour Hickory Smoked Prime Bone-in Beef Short Rib served with house barbecue sauce and Texas jalapeño elote; and a Texas Iberico Carbonara of handmade pasta tossed in pecorino cream and braised local Iberico pork cheeks, English peas, wild Texas mushrooms, and a confit yolk topped with brown butter toasted oreganata.

Vincent's Sky Lounge, a nod to Vincent van Gogh's Starry Night, serves cocktails and bites with views of the Dallas night sky from a sensuous mid-air lounge. The chic space features 40-foot ceilings, wrap-around views, inspired art and protection from the elements so that guests can enjoy the atmosphere regardless of the weather.

Following inspiring experiences at local museums and fine arts venues, guests are invited to continue conversations at 800 North, a street-level cocktail lounge aptly named for the hotel's address, 800 North Harwood Street. A moody and comfortable space, 800 North features innovative and trend-forward cocktails, expertly sourced wines and light bites. All three of the outlets will incorporate herbs grown in the hotel's JW Garden, an innovative hydroponic Farmshelf system in which herbs are grown to be used as garnishes, in cocktails, and as subtle ingredients in various dishes including the Texas Iberico carbonara and smoked Black Angus carpaccio served at Margaret's.

Located on the 11th floor near the grand staircase, JW Market will serve Illy coffee products, healthy to-go breakfast and lunch options, as well as gourmet pastries prepared fresh daily.

Mindful Connections

The hotel offers over 20,000 square feet of flexible function and event space which includes top- of-the-market banqueting and ballrooms. The Harwood Ballroom at 7,870 square feet is ample for large gatherings and features a contemporary "knife's edge" ceiling detail for lighting, while the carpet design pays tribute to Dallas' iconic Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. The 3,000 square foot Flora Ballroom boasts a custom ceiling design which mimics undulating sound waves.

A new feature for JW Marriott, the Blank Canvas Room, named the Pearl Room, is an all-white room with hardwood flooring that can be customized to suit clients' needs. The Pearl is ideal for high-level brainstorming and strategy sessions with 3,555 square feet which can be configured in flexible formations. The Pearl Room is the first Blank Canvas in a JW Marriott hotel.

Tucked into niches within the hotel's lobby and pre-function areas, the hotel has created four serene spaces for guests to discreetly step away, take a break or connect with their thoughts. Soft upholstered seating in meditative colors and textures offer a brief respite for those in need of one.

The Executive Lounge is spacious and adaptable for large groups to gather for breakfast or cocktails before or after conference meetings within the hotel or within the surrounding Arts District.

"Guests arriving at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District are sure to be wowed by the spectacular design, works of art and breathtaking views, but the experience doesn't stop there," said Mike Culver, General Manager. "Our expert associates look forward with great anticipation to welcoming our guests and surpassing their expectations for warm, inviting luxury in this cultural hub neighborhood."

