S&T BANCORP, INC. DECLARES DIVIDEND

INDIANA, Pa., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, approved a $0.32 per share cash dividend on July 26, 2023. This is an increase of $0.02, or 6.7 percent, compared to a cash dividend of $0.30 in the same period in the prior year. The annualized yield using the July 25, 2023 closing price of $30.50 is 4.2 percent. The dividend is payable August 24, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 10, 2023.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.3 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2023 Best-in-State Bank. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

