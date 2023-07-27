Global Logistics Leader Omni Logistics Recognized on Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL Providers List

Company's first appearance on prestigious industry list attributed to strategic investments in technology, people, and facilities

DALLAS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Logistics , a technology-driven, full-service provider of global multimodal logistics solutions and specialized services, was selected as a Top 100 3PL Provider for 2023 by industry publication Inbound Logistics.

Omni Logistics was selected as a Top 100 3PL Provider for 2023 by industry publication Inbound Logistics.

This is the first year that Omni Logistics has been named to the prestigious industry list. The recognition reflects the company's innovative focus on the changing supply chain needs of its customers, a robust investment in technology and new markets, and a commitment to the core of its business - people.

"I am so proud of our team for this achievement and want to thank our customers, as well," said JJ Schickel, CEO of Omni Logistics. "We have the best people in the industry and they are the reason we've grown our customer base from 300 clients to 7,000 in five years. Our inclusion on this list is validation that the innovative solutions we develop are having a meaningful impact on our customers' supply chains."

About Omni Logistics

Omni Logistics is a privately-owned, multibillion-dollar global logistics solutions provider with over 4,500 employees in more than 100 locations serving the complex supply chain needs of nearly 7,000 customers. In addition to providing traditional freight services, Omni Logistics goes beyond global freight transport to provide customized, end-to-end supply chain solutions based on specific customer challenges and the unique characteristics of a customer's freight. Leveraging technology, proprietary data, analytics, and automation, Omni Logistics removes supply chain inefficiencies and provides cost-effective solutions for customers. As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to creating supply chain visibility and eliminating waste in order to provide more sustainable transportation solutions.

