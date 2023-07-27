Verity Launches VerityRMS for Private Equity, a 'Missing Link' for PE Firms With Complex Due Diligence Processes, Deal Execution, and Value Creation

BOSTON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verity , a leading provider of investment research and management software, today announced the launch of VerityRMS for Private Equity, a deal intelligence platform that streamlines due diligence and dealmaking processes for private equity firms. For over a decade, Verity has empowered the world's leading fund managers to centralize their research, boost collaboration, and accelerate decision-making.

"As our customers seek new ways to find growth and manage risk, their investment strategies have expanded," said Andrew Robson, CEO at Verity. "At Verity, we've continued to invest in product innovation that meets these evolving needs – primarily, the centralization, organization, and automation of investment workflows. Leaning on our decade-plus of experience working with leading public equity and hybrid funds, VerityRMS for Private equity is a natural extension of our platform – filling a void experienced by private equity funds in their challenge of streamlining due diligence workflows."

According to Pitchbook's most recent PE Breakdown report, in the last 5 years, private equity firms executed over 35,000 deals across all sectors in the U.S. alone. From first interaction to acquisition, a deal can take years and involves complicated due diligence research, hundreds of documents, and countless interactions – making it a challenge to manage a firm's deal intelligence at scale.

Historically, private equity firms have been limited to disparate solutions such as CRMs, OneNote, and shared drives to manage this high volume of intelligence gathering. While these tools serve a functional purpose, their use forces private equity teams to search through scattered documents in various locations – leading to wasted time and duplicated efforts. Also, these solutions typically do not see adoption across the firm, with senior deal and portfolio operations team members not properly leveraging them due to challenging user experiences.

With VerityRMS for Private Equity, cross-functional teams will benefit from a centralized repository for all proprietary research and diligence, as well as a faster, mobile-enabled, modern user experience that connects end-to-end workflows related to target company relationship intelligence. Verity's many third-party integrations, powerful search, and ease-of-use means less app-switching and more self-serve discovery of key content, from analyst to partner, whether in the office or on-the-go.

Understanding that relationships are vital to a successful acquisition, VerityRMS for Private Equity also helps firms manage team interactions and critical relationships by providing a secure hub for all target company management team knowledge. Verity offers mobile app functionality for traveling team members who need anytime access to their deal and/or portfolio company intelligence.

The launch of VerityRMS for Private Equity furthers Verity's goal of strengthening and streamlining the investment process across all direct investment firms. The solution is launching on the heels of Verity's most recent product launch, VerityESG, an engagement and impact reporting tool that is purpose-built for ESG workflows. The company also provides a full, integrated platform for investment professionals to manage their investment research and track insider activity, stock buyback data, at-the-market offerings, and more.

