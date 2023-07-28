G FUEL and Sony Pictures Consumer Products Buckle Up and Satisfy Their Sweet Tooth with G FUEL ISKREEM - Inspired by New "Twisted Metal" Series

G FUEL ISKREEM is Available for Pre-Order in a New Energy Collector's Box Celebrating the High-Octane Action Comedy Series

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL is thrilled to announce their latest exciting collaboration with Sony Pictures Consumer Products with G FUEL ISKREEM – inspired by the highly anticipated live-action comedy series Twisted Metal, streaming now on Peacock!

You might hear the familiar jingle of your friendly neighborhood ice cream truck, but we don't recommend going out into the post-apocalyptic wasteland to try and get a sweet treat. As battles rage outside, you can order the all-new G FUEL ISKREEM Collector's Box! This limited-edition bundle is showing its sweet side, wrapped in artwork featuring everyone's favorite deranged clown, Sweet Tooth!

Each box comes with a 40-serving tub of G FUEL ISKREEM and comes with a new Surgical Stainless Steel 24 oz Shaker Cup! G FUEL ISKREEM mixes the maniacal personality of Sweet Tooth with a dangerously delicious mix of sour strawberry and cotton candy. It's a taste truly inspired by the intense battles and explosive action of Twisted Metal!

The flavor is also available as a standalone 40-serving Tub to provide fans with the ultimate post-apocalyptic power-up to get their motors running!

G FUEL ISKREEM Energy Formula is sugar free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine. G FUEL ISKREEM will help provide a boost of energy, focus, and endurance, empowering fans as they conquer their own twisted challenges.

"The G FUEL community knows that I'm a big car guy and I'm passionate about performance," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "With our limited-edition Twisted Metal-themed flavor, we aim to immerse fans in the heart-pounding excitement of the show, while providing them with the performance-enhancing benefits and incredible taste they've come to expect from G FUEL. We all scream for ISKREEM!"

Put the pedal to the metal and pre-order the new Twisted Metal-inspired G FUEL ISKREEM Collector's Box now at GFUEL.com while supplies last! And be sure to catch all the action in Twisted Metal, streaming now exclusively on Peacock!

About Twisted Metal

TWISTED METAL, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith,about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

The stellar cast stars Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier) as John Doe, a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives; Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine Nine and Encanto) stars as Quiet; Joe Seanoa (AEW) as Sweet Tooth, voiced by Will Arnett (Arrested Development, Murderville, and The Lego Movie) and Thomas Haden Church (Sideways, Divorce, and Spider-Man: No Way Home). Series guest stars include Neve Campbell (Scream), Richard Cabral (Mayans M.C.), Mike Mitchell (Love and The Tomorrow War), Tahj Vaughans (The Purge), and Lou Beatty Jr. (Finding Normal).

Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Executive Producers are Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), Will Arnett, and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Anthony Mackie (Make It With Gravy Productions), Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. The series director is Kitao Sakurai (multiple episodes). TWISTED METAL is produced by SPT, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

About Sony Pictures Consumer Products

Sony Pictures Consumer Products (SPCP) is the licensing and merchandising division of Sony Pictures' Motion Picture Group and Sony Pictures Television for Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula , ready-to-drink cans and powdered Hydration Formula , G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With more than 346,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, NoisyButters , PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges , Michael Dickson , Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

