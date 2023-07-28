Introducing VAVA for Edu - Empowering the Future of Learning with Cutting-Edge Tech!

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VAVA is a proud provider of innovative office products designed to elevate productivity and efficiency in professional environments.

With a diverse range of office solutions, including 12-in-1 hubs, desk lamps, webcams, and more, our office products are renowned for their exceptional quality, functionality, and reliability, making them ideal choices for schools and educators.

With the new school year right around the corner, VAVA is excited to announce our new VAVA for Edu program that will highlight some of our most popular office products, including the 12-in-1 docking station and highly adjustable desk lamp . We understand that equipping schools and educators with reliable and efficient tools and tech is crucial for enhancing the learning experience.

As part of the program, we're providing free samples of our 12-in-1 hubs, desk lamps, and webcams, allowing users to personally experience the exceptional quality and functionality they offer.

Additionally, we're offering exclusive school discounts on these items, ensuring that schools can acquire these essential tools at budget-friendly prices. These measures aim to foster a more seamless and affordable integration of technology in educational environments so more students can succeed this upcoming school year.

12-in-1 Docking Station Highlights:

Compact and durable

Dual 4K HDMI® and dual USB 3.0 ports

SD/TF card reader for versatile connectivity

Quick charging speeds

Accommodates up to 1000 Mbps with an RJ45 Ethernet port

Desk Lamp Highlights:

7 brightness levels

5 color temperatures from warm to cool

Adjust to multiple angles

USB charging port

Energy-saving LED bulb

Stay tuned for more information about VAVA for Edu!

