FIJI SETS THE STAGE FOR ROMANCE IN THE FINAL EPISODES OF ABC'S HIT REALITY SERIES "THE BACHELORETTE"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the world's most romantic and idyllic destinations, Fiji is a proud participant in the upcoming final episodes of ABC's "The Bachelorette." Capturing the essence of Fiji, these episodes will feature the region of Pacific Harbour – located on Fiji's main island of Viti Levu – as the breathtaking backdrop for the show with its stunning beaches, private islands and lush landscape at the forefront. The highly anticipated, final episodes of "The Bachelorette" will air Monday, August 7th and August 21st 2023, at 8/7c, on ABC and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Viewers can plan to tune in and find future travel inspiration as Lawson, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, reveals her final rose choice from Fiji.

"It's an honor to be included in 'The Bachelorette's' final episodes to share the natural beauty and romance of our destination," says Brent Hill, CEO of Tourism Fiji. "There is no place more fitting to find love than in Fiji, and the luxury resorts and experiences that are on offer in Pacific Harbour – The Pearl Resort, Nanuku Resort, Royal Davui & Villa Tinikatolu to name a few – will have any visiting couple feeling like love is in the air."

Another proud participant is Fiji Airways, the national airline of Fiji. Romance seekers can travel nonstop to Fiji from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu and Vancouver. With 33 lay flat business class seats in its flagship Airbus A350 aircraft, and top of line economy class, couples can fall asleep on board and wake up in paradise just 10 hours later.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Andre Viljoen says this collaboration is a perfect synergy as the airline seeks to expand its footprint in the United States.

"We were elated to have the opportunity to be featured on The Bachelorette. Being able to provide logistical support for the cast, crew and equipment is a matter of pride for the National Carrier. Having recently won the 2023 SKYTRAX award for Best Airline and Staff Australia Pacific, we are keen to show Americans what Fiji Airways offers in terms of guest experience when you fly with us."

Additionally, the following Pacific Harbour resorts were integral locations in setting the stage for Charity's love story to unfold:

The Pearl Resort & Spa – Set on one of Fiji's longest sandy beaches and surrounded by lush tropical gardens, The Pearl Resort & Spa is an idyllic escape in the heart of Fiji's adventure capital of Pacific Harbour. Boasting a harmonious blend of opulence, comfort, and unparalleled service, The Pearl Resort & Spa offers an unforgettable experience for discerning travelers seeking a retreat of refined elegance. Discover a selection of beautifully appointed rooms and suites. From breathtaking ocean views to lush garden vistas, every accommodation option offers a sanctuary of peace and relaxation. – Set on one oflongest sandy beaches and surrounded by lush tropical gardens, The Pearl Resort & Spa is an idyllic escape in the heart ofadventure capital of Pacific Harbour. Boasting a harmonious blend of opulence, comfort, and unparalleled service, The Pearl Resort & Spa offers an unforgettable experience for discerning travelers seeking a retreat of refined elegance. Discover a selection of beautifully appointed rooms and suites. From breathtaking ocean views to lush garden vistas, every accommodation option offers a sanctuary of peace and relaxation.

Fiji's main island Viti Levu. With a three-kilometer private, pristine beach, the five-star luxury resort is ideal for couples, and honeymooners, offering intimate romantic experiences including private island excursions in addition to an array of land and sea adventures. The property features thirteen one and two-bedroom luxury villas that are set along a picturesque sandy beach with spectacular views of sunrise over Beqa Lagoon, in addition to seventeen suites with sweeping ocean views, and seven stunning beachfront and hilltop residences including the exclusive six-bedroom Hilltop Residence that provides panoramic views from its elevated perch above the ocean. Nanuku is a sanctuary for romance and relaxation, and every detail is delivered with hallmark levels of service all with the breathtaking Beqa Lagoon as the backdrop. Nanuku Resort – Nanuku Resort Fiji is a tranquil island escape, weaving barefoot luxury with rich Fijian culture on a 500-acre private estate along the coast ofmain island Viti Levu. With a three-kilometer private, pristine beach, the five-star luxury resort is ideal for couples, and honeymooners, offering intimate romantic experiences including private island excursions in addition to an array of land and sea adventures. The property features thirteen one and two-bedroom luxury villas that are set along a picturesque sandy beach with spectacular views of sunrise over Beqa Lagoon, in addition to seventeen suites with sweeping ocean views, and seven stunning beachfront and hilltop residences including the exclusive six-bedroom Hilltop Residence that provides panoramic views from its elevated perch above the ocean. Nanuku is a sanctuary for romance and relaxation, and every detail is delivered with hallmark levels of service all with the breathtaking Beqa Lagoon as the backdrop.

Royal Davui Island Resort – Royal Davui Island Resort is a pristine boutique tropical paradise, providing couples the chance to embark on an unforgettable romantic journey on their secluded shores. Nestled in the heart of breathtaking Beqa Lagoon, this adults-only oasis has been meticulously crafted with love in mind, offering an idyllic escape for honeymoons, anniversaries, and special occasions. From secluded villas offering breathtaking ocean views and private plunge pools to world-class spa treatments and personalized service, every moment is infused with passion and luxury.

Villa Tinikatolu – Villa Tinikatolu is a beachfront, 3-bedroom private villa situated on one acre of lush, tropical garden in Pacific Harbour. The fusion of contemporary style and Fijian design features soaring ceilings and traditional thatched roofs, a large open plan living room, dining room and fully equipped gourmet kitchen with bi-fold doors that can be completely opened onto the veranda. The enormous pool deck, hot tub and covered veranda are perfect for entertaining or relaxing.

While these travel-worthy resorts are perfect for proposals, weddings and celebrations of love, solo travelers are also invited to fall in love with Fiji. From days spent admiring the surrounding waters and spa days meant to pamper to memorable culinary experiences and uninhibited permission to relax, visitors will easily create their own custom love stories.

ABOUT TOURISM FIJI

Tourism Fiji is the destination marketing organizational arm of the Fijian Government agency responsible for marketing Fiji as the ideal destination for leisure travel globally. Tourism Fiji has established a presence in seven key markets around the globe, and its activities include advertising, public relations, media initiatives, trade shows, and programs for the tourism industry and consumer promotions to better showcase Fiji. To learn more about Tourism Fiji, visit www.fiji.com.fj

ABOUT FIJI AIRWAYS

Founded in 1951, Fiji Airways Group comprises of Fiji Airways, Fiji's National Airline and its subsidiaries: Fiji Link, its domestic and regional carrier, Pacific Call Comm Ltd, and a 38.75% stake in the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa on Denarau Island, Nadi. From its hubs at Nadi and Suva International Airports, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 108 destinations in over 15 countries (including code-share). Destinations include Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong (SAR China), Singapore, India, Japan, China, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands. The Fiji Airways Group brings in 70 percent of all visitors who fly to Fiji, employs over 1000 employees, and is targeting to earn revenues of over FJD$1.5 billion (USD $680m) in 2023. Fiji Airways rebranded from Air Pacific in June 2013. Visit www.fijiairways.com for more information.

ABOUT "THE BACHELORETTE"

On ABC's hit primetime reality series "The Bachelorette," one lucky woman is offered the chance to find true love. A single and eligible bachelorette embarks on a romantic journey, getting to know a number of handsome men, gradually narrowing the field as she continues her search for her soul mate. At the end of this romantic voyage, if she has found the one, will there be a proposal? "The Bachelorette" is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Nicole Woods, Peter Geist, Louis Caric, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas serve as executive producers.

