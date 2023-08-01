Paramount Global Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) (NASDAQ: PARAA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on both its Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend will be payable on October 2, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023.

At the same time, the Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.4375 per share on its 5.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on October 2, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023.

