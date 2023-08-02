Hyundai Hosts Child Safety Seat Event with Baystate Health Foundation at Gary Rome Hyundai

Hyundai Hope donates $30,000 to support child passenger safety and food insecurity in Holyoke, Massachusetts and the surrounding communities

HOLYOKE, Mass., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and Baystate Health Foundation hosted a child safety seat check at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke, Massachusetts in support of child passenger safety in the community. The event marked the beginning of the partnership between Hyundai and Baystate Health Foundation, which will include consumer educational events that include car seat safety inspections like this one. About 46 percent of car seats and booster seats are installed incorrectly or improperly used, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"At Hyundai, we are committed to offering not only cutting-edge technologies and systems that help keep drivers, passengers, and other road users safe, but also access to education of best safety practices," said Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company. "Partnerships with institutions like Baystate Health Foundation and dealer partners like Gary Rome, who share in this mission of keeping the community and our precious ones safe, play an important role in creating the culture of safety we are so proud of at Hyundai."

Certified technicians educated parents and caregivers on proper installation of the safety seats, as well as how to correctly buckle up their children. Technicians also inspected for expiration dates, manufacturer recalls, and proper fit of the seats. Anyone that needed a replacement car seat was able to receive one.

As part of the event, Hyundai Hope donated to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and the Thrive Center of Holyoke Community College, two local food sources combatting food insecurity in the greater Holyoke, Massachusetts area. The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts provides healthy and culturally responsive food directly through its Mobile Food Bank, Brown Bag: Food for Elders sites and its 170+-member food assistance network. These independent pantries, meal sites and shelters provide food and other resources to members of the community, including children, families, seniors, veterans and people with disabilities, so they may lead healthy and meaningful lives. With this donation, the Food Bank will be able to provide 40,000 nutritious meals to neighbors facing food insecurity in Western Massachusetts.

The Thrive Center and Food Pantry at Holyoke Community College (HCC) provide necessities to students experiencing food insecurity, housing insecurity and other financial needs. It supplies, at no charge, food staples, toiletries and much more including baby food, diapers and wipes to students raising families while getting an education. This donation will give access to resources to help students overcome these barriers so they can focus on their studies and find success.

"We are thrilled to host this child safety seat event at our dealership because 'doing the next right thing' drives everything we do at Gary Rome Hyundai," said Gary Rome, dealer principal, Gary Rome Hyundai. "We are grateful for community partners like the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and the Thrive Center at HCC who are dedicated to serving our neighbors in Holyoke and beyond."

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

