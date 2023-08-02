think! Partners with Bestselling Author and Wellness Expert Gabby Bernstein for the #thinkStrong Challenge

Harness the power of mind and body with think! and Bernstein over the next six weeks as a reminder that we are all "Stronger Than You think!"

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Americans realize mental strength is essential to live a full life, but like any muscle, it needs to be worked and nourished. To support consumers on their journey to mental strength, think! – a leading snack brand and part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition – announced today, a six-week #thinkStrong challenge. In partnership with wellness expert and No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Gabby Bernstein (@gabbybernstein), think! is pulling back the curtain on the relationship between mind and body to empower individuals to harness the power of their thoughts by challenging them to be "Stronger Than You think!."

"We all possess the incredible strength within us to transform our lives, and it starts with our thoughts," said Bernstein. "The think! Strong challenge is an invitation to tap into that power by nurturing our minds and bodies. Our goal is to help participants realize just how strong they can be – mind, body and spirit. Together with think!, individuals will embark on a journey of self-discovery and mental strength, fueling their bodies with a delicious and protein-rich snack, that makes it easy to support the journey towards mental strength."

think! Strong and Snack Strong with the 6-week #thinkStrong Challenge

The #thinkStrong challenge is available at thinkproducts.com, encouraging individuals to engage with the program at their own pace. Led by Bernstein, participants can discover valuable tools to learn how to turn positive thoughts into positive action. Throughout the 6-week challenge, participants can customize their journey with a range of curated options, featuring daily mindfulness practices, affirmations and weekly blog posts to help track progress while discovering the benefits of a high-protein diet.

Fans who join the 6-week #thinkStrong challenge will have access to a range of topics including:

"As a leading snack brand, think! believes that when consumers give their bodies – and minds – what it wants, it gives them back the strength to do the things that they love," said Daniel Domzalski, Sr. Brand Manager for think!. "We're excited to collaborate with Gabby Bernstein on the transformative #thinkStrong challenge to help consumers turn positive thoughts into positive action and tap into the true potential of their thoughts fueled by our delicious high-protein bars."

think! High Protein Bars are a versatile and multi-purpose nutritional bar that seamlessly transitions from being a workout accompaniment to an energy-boosting snack or a quick lunch paired with fruit or yogurt. Delicious tasting with craveable flavors such as Brownie Crunch, Creamy Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mint, each bar is packed with protein to help consumers think! strong and snack strong to power through their day and live the full life that they want. Made with wholesome ingredients, such as high-quality protein, all think! products are gluten free with no artificial flavors or colors.1

About think!® Products

Part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, think!® Products is a high-protein nutrition brand, recognized for outstanding taste, premium ingredients and smart snacking offerings. Founded in 1999 by a single mom whose passion for good eating led her to create nutritious food products to help support overall wellness, think! was rebranded to think! Products in 2019 with expanded offerings. think! Products are packed with protein, gluten free and made with thoughtful ingredients. Products include high protein bars, high protein crisp bars, and plant-based and keto protein bars and can be found nationwide at natural product, specialty and mass retail stores, gyms and fitness centers and most online retailers. For more information, visit thinkproducts.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Glanbia (ISE/LSE: GLAPF), a better nutrition company headquartered in Ireland. As the world's number one sports nutrition company, GPN's mission is to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals. GPN's leading sports and lifestyle nutrition brands include Optimum Nutrition®, think!®, Isopure®, Amazing Grass® SlimFast® and BSN®, among others. Net global revenues for GPN in 2022 were approximately $1.7 billion. Visit Glanbia.com to learn more. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Leading snack brand think! partners with wellness expert and No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Gabby Bernstein for the #thinkStrong challenge kicking off today on thinkproducts.com. With craveable flavors such as Creamy Peanut Butter, each bar is packed with protein to help consumers think! strong and snack strong to power through their day and live the full life that they want. (PRNewswire)

think!, a high-protein snack brand and part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, announced today the launch of two new dessert-inspired flavors to their best-selling line of High Protein Bars – Boston Crème Pie and Chocolate Mint. (PRNewswire)

