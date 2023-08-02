Thousand Trails Campgrounds and Encore RV Resorts Announce 49 Properties Earn the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousand Trails Campgrounds and Encore RV Resorts, which provide vacationers the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in top camping and resort destinations, announced that 49 of their properties received the 2023 Tripadvisor® Travelers' Choice award. Five winners received the award for the first time, including popular Florida Keys destination, Encore Fiesta Key, and Pacific Coast hotspot, Marina Dunes RV Resort in Marina, CA. The remaining properties are multi-year recipients, including Grey's Point Camp along Virginia's Rappahannock River and Encore Sunshine Travel, a Treasure Coast destination in Vero Beach, FL, which are among 16 properties receiving the award for at least five straight years. Thousand Trails Orlando is one of two properties continuing its incredible streak, receiving the Tripadvisor recognition for the ninth consecutive year.

Located on its own island, Encore Fiesta Key RV Resort is a first time Tripadvisor® Travelers’ Choice award winner. Surrounded by incredible ocean views, the resort offers the conveniences of a restaurant, beach bar, swimming pool, hot tubs and marina with plenty of areas to relax or enjoy all the water recreation activities guests can imagine. Visitors enjoy the stunning sunsets from the comfort of their RV site or by cozying up in a colorful cottage, located off the water’s edge. (PRNewswire)

Tripadvisor collects the customer reviews, ratings, and saves shared by travelers across the globe and uses the information to spotlight the very best destinations with the Travelers' Choice award. Only about 10% of businesses listed on Tripadvisor receive a Travelers' Choice award.

"We truly value the customer experience at our resorts and campgrounds and having 49 of our properties recognized with the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award illustrates what our teams strive to deliver on a daily basis," said Pat Zamora, vice president of marketing for Encore and Thousand Trails. "These awards exemplify the efforts of our property teams and all they do to provide our guests with positive, lasting memories."

Guests can visit ThousandTrails.com to book RV sites, tent sites, and a range of unique accommodations including yurts, cabins, cottages, conventional tiny houses and even container tiny houses, with a variety of features and amenities to complement every vacation.

To qualify for the Travelers' Choice award, businesses must maintain an overall Tripadvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, receive a minimum number of reviews in the 12-month period in which the data was analyzed and be listed on Tripadvisor for at least one year.

About Encore and Thousand Trails

Encore RV resorts and Thousand Trails campgrounds are part of a network of more than 220 RV resorts and campgrounds across North America comprising nearly 90,000 sites. Encore, Thousand Trails, and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with resort-style amenities. For more information, visit ThousandTrails.com.

