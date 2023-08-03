Jacobs Receives $450 Million US Environmental Protection Agency Contract

Contract accelerates environmental cleanup and infrastructure restoration in the Great Lakes Area

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was awarded a $450-million Superfund and Great Lakes Architecture-Engineering Services indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity multi-award contract by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Great Lakes National Program Office and the Region 5 Superfund and Emergency Management Division to provide environmental, technical and management services and associated infrastructure tasks in the Great Lakes Area.

The five-year contract allows Jacobs to assist EPA's efforts to clean up and restore 22 of the 25 remaining Great Lakes Areas of Concern by 2030, an ambitious goal made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The work streamlines and accelerates both Superfund and Great Lakes Legacy Act (GLLA) environmental cleanups providing contaminated sediment evaluations, site management, remedial investigations, feasibility studies, remedial design activities, habitat restoration design and evaluation support, and remediation oversight for the lakes and surrounding infrastructure.

"With nearly 40 years of experience delivering U.S. EPA Superfund projects and nearly 20 years supporting EPA's Great Lakes National Program Office (GLNPO), Jacobs' differentiation in contaminated sediment clean-ups for environment and infrastructure projects represents our commitment to leaving our communities better than we found them," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President & General Manager Federal & Environmental Solutions Susannah Kerr. "It also helps mitigate risk to human health in the U.S."

Jacobs' approach to Climate Response is focused on end-to-end solutions that are co-created with our clients in energy transition, decarbonization, adaptation & resilience and natural resource stewardship. Our work has been recognized by industry peers through five Environmental Business Journal achievement awards for leadership and outstanding performance and by Engineering News-Record ranking No. 1 in hazardous waste cleanup design globally in 2023.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of more than 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

