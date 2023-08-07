ACCLAIMED FAMILY HOLIDAY THEATRICAL 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL MAKES ITS HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED RETURN TO NYC & CHICAGO

Limited Engagement Will Run Concurrently At Two Of MSG Entertainment's Celebrated Venues This Holiday Season:

The Theater at Madison Square Garden – New York, NY – December 7-28

The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL – December 7-28

TICKETS FOR BOTH CITIES GO ON SALE

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11 AT 10:00AM LOCAL TIME

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) announced today that the acclaimed family holiday theatrical – 'Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil – is returning to both The Theater at Madison Square Garden and The Chicago Theatre this holiday season. The holiday themed show will run concurrently at The Theater at Madison Square Garden and The Chicago Theatre for 28 performances each from December 7 through December 28. Tickets for both engagements go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00AM local time.

‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil (PRNewswire)

'Twas the Night Before… is Cirque du Soleil's first holiday show, based on the classic poem "A Visit from Saint Nicholas" by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque's story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, 'Twas the Night Before… features thrilling acrobatics, lovable characters, and a soundtrack including holiday classics re-invented by Cirque du Soleil. The show was conceived and is directed by Cirque du Soleil Senior Artistic Director James Hadley, a 25-year veteran of circus productions and live theater.

With something for everyone in the family to enjoy, 'Twas the Night Before… is the perfect show to introduce the incredible world of Cirque du Soleil to the next generation of theatergoers. This dazzling production, inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the holiday season, promises to spark lasting memories in the hearts of children young and old this holiday season. Whether five, 50, or 95 years old, audiences are sure to be wowed by the amazing acrobatics and heart-warming story.

Tickets for 'Twas the Night Before… at The Theater at Madison Square Garden start at $46 and will be available for purchase online at www.msg.com/cirque or at the box office. Tickets for 'Twas the Night Before… at The Chicago Theatre start at $36 and will be available for purchase online at www.chicagotheatre.com/cirque or at the box office. Service charges apply to internet orders. For groups of nine or more, please contact the Group Sales Department at 212-465-6080 or Group.Sales@msg.com. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Accessibility Services Department at 888-609-7599.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. In addition to producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to positively impact people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Since its creation in 1984, more than 378 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, visit www.cirquedusoleilentertainmentgroup.com.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for 89 years. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

