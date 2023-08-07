Brili8 has released sunscreen, a must-have item this summer! Direct operation from development to shipment

Brilli8 was selected as the Top 30 of this year's 'Social Economy Enterprise Growth Intensive Support Project'

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillie8 Co., Cosmetics company that started operating a skin care shop in 2003 and launched its brand Brilli8 in 2018, was finally selected as one of the 30 companies to participate in this year's "Social Economy Enterprise Growth Intensive Support Project" organized by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

Brilliant, which contains the philosophy of nature for healthy skin balance, confidently explained that it considers skin health, makes it honest with good ingredients, and helps find the natural power of the skin.

It is a hot topic for releasing the new Brillie 8 SUN SCREEN EXPERT, which aims for this summer with innovative quality, trendy design, and reasonable price.

The company said that sunscreen should be a non-irritating product because it is used every day, but Brillie 8 sunscreen is non-irritating without white cast as well as protecting the skin from harmful environments, moisturizing and softening the skin. It also emphasized that it fills the skin with nonsticky and moist moisture and creates a transparent and bright look with a natural feeling.

Brilliant, which has obtained CGMP certification marks, is expanding many distribution lines and store affiliates by directly managing and managing from development to manufacturing and shipping at safe manufacturing facilities, which is expected to have a bright future.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B9WYCH4N

