DigiCert Expands Certificate Lifecycle Management to Multi-CA, Multi-Cloud Environments

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCert today announced the expansion of its certificate management platform, DigiCert Trust Lifecycle Manager, to provide full lifecycle support for multiple CAs including Microsoft CA and AWS Private CA, as well as integration with ServiceNow to support existing IT service workflows. Trust Lifecycle Manager additionally supports enrollment to a broad range of Microsoft and AWS technologies, providing organizations a unified approach to managing public and private trust for use cases such as biometric authentication, device authentication, WiFi/VPN provisioning, cloud workloads and infrastructure management.

"DigiCert customers place high priority on ensuring continuity of security across diverse IT infrastructure, as data and processes cut across clouds and environments," said DigiCert Chief Product Officer Deepika Chauhan. "Trust Lifecycle Manager provides organizations a centralized way to secure users, servers and devices across all these environments."

With support for Microsoft CA and AWS Private CA, Trust Lifecycle Manager enables discovery, issuance, automation and revocation, including the ability to tag, filter and apply policy to imported and discovered third-party digital certificates. Certificates can be enrolled to a broad set of technologies through ACME, SCEP, EST and other enrollment methods. DigiCert's native integration reduces the effort and expertise needed to extend the value of internal CAs, with embedded, pre-built capability that accelerates time to value and eliminates human error.

Additional Microsoft technologies supported with native integration include:

Additional AWS technologies supported with native integration include:

Amazon Elastic Load Balancer, for governing certificate-mediated authentication to multiple targets

Amazon Cloudfront, for securing CDN-networked domains

About DigiCert, Inc.

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit www.digicert.com or follow @digicert.

