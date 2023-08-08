Salam Collaborates with Oracle to Accelerate Digital Transformation

With Oracle Communications, fast-growing Saudi telco will optimize operations and expedite delivery of new 5G services

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salam (previously known as Integrated Telecom Company) has selected Oracle to drive 5G innovation across the Middle East.

Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle) (PRNewswire)

Recently recognized as Saudi Arabia's fastest growing and most innovative telecom brand, and part of the Mawarid Media & Communications Group (MMCG) and Mawarid Holding Company, Salam will utilize Oracle Communications' monetization and unified operations solutions to help quickly deliver differentiated services to its consumer and enterprise customers.

"Salam aims to provide customer-centric offers that help create a digital society in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 digital transformation plans," said Ahmed Al-Anqari, CEO, Salam. "With Oracle, we have a future-ready digital strategy to accelerate our time to market for 5G and other digital services. With a modular pre-integrated stack, we avoid the costly and time-consuming process of complex integrations and high level of customizations. This means we can launch, orchestrate, and monetize new offerings as the market demands while delivering an excellent experience for our customers in the process."

Founded in 2005, Salam has quickly become a leading homegrown telecom company at the heart of the Kingdom's communications modernization efforts. Oracle's technologies will provide the modern technology architecture to help support and extend Salam's digital abilities and help expedite the launch of wide-ranging services.

Clearly aligned technology strategy, business vision

By implementing Oracle Cloud Scale Monetization and Oracle Unified Operations solutions—combined with Oracle CRM Sales—Salam will replace its legacy systems with a modern, end-to-end stack. These solutions will enable Salam to offer unique promotion bundles across various customer segments. And through automated orchestration, Salam will be able to accelerate time to revenue for existing and new digital services, such as 5G-enabled streaming, AR/VR gaming, and IoT-connected devices.

Salam chose Oracle based on its in-depth industry knowledge, its extensive portfolio of communications applications, and its proven success with complex telecoms transformation projects.

"As Salam continues on its impressive transformation journey, it's critical to have powerful, next-generation applications that enable business efficiency and empower growth opportunities," said Jason Rutherford, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications, Applications. "Salam has built its company reputation around innovation, elevating traditional telco offerings with a unique, experience-led presence in the market. We're honored to be the trusted technology partner in enabling their vision to create a more digital society in the Kingdom."

About Oracle Communications

Oracle Communications provides integrated communications and cloud solutions for Service Providers and Enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey in a communications-driven world from network evolution to digital business to customer experience. www.oracle.com/communications

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

