Veeva to Release Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results on August 30, 2023

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) will announce financial results for its second quarter, which ended July 31, 2023, after market close on August 30, 2023. Veeva will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results.

Veeva will post prepared remarks to its investor relations website at https://ir.veeva.com approximately at 1:05 p.m. PT (4:05 p.m. ET). A webcast replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Event: Veeva's Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results Conference Call Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) Conference Call Registration: https://conferencingportals.com/event/badXudFz Webcast: ir.veeva.com

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor Veeva's investor relations website in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:



Gunnar Hansen Veeva Systems Inc. 267-460-5839 ir@veeva.com





Media Contact:

Maria Scurry

Veeva Systems Inc.

781-366-7617

pr@veeva.com



