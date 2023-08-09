HSS Announces Leadership Successions in Specialties of Joint and Pediatric Surgery

David J. Mayman, MD appointed Chief of Adult Reconstruction and Joint Replacement; Daniel W. Green, MD, MS named Chief of Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health, today announced the appointments of David J. Mayman, MD, as chief of the Adult Reconstruction and Joint Replacement (ARJR) Service and Daniel W. Green, MD, MS, as chief of the Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Service.

Dr. Mayman will succeed Mathias P. Bostrom, MD, who, along with sports medicine surgeon Answorth A. Allen, MD, was recently appointed Associate Surgeon-in-Chief at HSS after serving as ARJR chief for the past four years. Dr. Green will succeed Roger F. Widmann, MD, who has led the Pediatric Surgical Service since 2004. Dr. Widmann will continue to care for pediatric patients with spine and limb deformities and will lead a new center of excellence dedicated to robotic-assisted surgery at HSS. Both appointments will go into effect September 5.

"We are grateful to Drs. Bostrom and Widmann for their steadfast leadership over the years," said Bryan T. Kelly, MD, MBA, president, surgeon-in-chief and medical director of HSS. "Drs. Mayman and Green are not only talented surgeons, they are collaborative leaders who bring a wealth of expertise and experience to their new roles. These appointments will allow us to continue to advance excellence for our joint replacement and pediatric surgical patients."

In their new roles, Drs. Mayman and Green will each lead highly integrated multidisciplinary teams. The ARJR service is comprised of programs focused on hip and knee osteoarthritis and other problems requiring joint replacement in adults, while Pediatrics covers the spectrum of conditions requiring orthopedic surgery in children, ranging from sports medicine injuries and trauma to congenital issues of the spine and hip.

David Mayman

David J. Mayman, MD, is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in hip and knee replacements. A member of the Hip and Knee Societies, Dr. Mayman is a leader in the field of robotic and navigated joint replacement surgery. His primary research interest lies in incorporating new technologies into arthroplasty, with the goal of achieving more favorable outcomes for patients.

"I'm honored to take on this new role, leading and collaborating with a deeply talented team of surgeons in order to deliver scientific breakthroughs and address joint pain challenges," said Dr. Mayman. "HSS is recognized as the leader in joint replacement, and by harnessing the power of our musculoskeletal expertise, we will advance the overall health and wellness of generations to come."

Daniel Green

Daniel W. Green, MD, MS, is a pediatric orthopedic surgeon specializing in knee surgery.

A holder of the Mary Kathryn and Alexander Navab Chair for Pediatric Orthopedic Research at HSS, Dr. Green's clinical research has focused on surgical outcomes and techniques used to treat patella dislocation, osteochondritis dissecans, discoid meniscus and pediatric ACL tears.

"I am honored to be asked to represent such a talented group of pediatric orthopedic surgeon leaders dedicated to taking care of children at the hospital ranked no. 1 in the world for orthopedics," said Dr. Green. "We are positioned to maintain our leadership position as national and international thought leaders and dedicated to increasing access to our care."

"HSS is home to an unparalleled number of talented and knowledgeable experts who specialize in caring for patients with various conditions throughout the lifespan," said Louis A. Shapiro, CEO of HSS. "These appointments highlight the depth of leadership and experience across each area of the organization."

About HSS

