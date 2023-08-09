LP Building Solutions Names Farias as Vice President of OSB Manufacturing and Stephens as Director of OSB Sales and Marketing

LP Building Solutions Names Farias as Vice President of OSB Manufacturing and Stephens as Director of OSB Sales and Marketing

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced that Gabriel Farias has been named Vice President of OSB Manufacturing and Landon Stephens as Director of OSB Sales and Marketing Planning.

LP Building Solutions Vice President of OSB Manufacturing Gabriel Farias (PRNewswire)

"I am confident that their leadership will be an incredible asset to LP as we achieve our ambitious goals." –Jimmy Mason

"Gabriel and Landon are both highly capable leaders, who will drive new levels of productivity, efficiency, and success for our Operations and Sales and Marketing teams," said LP Executive Vice President, General Manager of OSB Jimmy Mason. "I am confident that their leadership will be an incredible asset to LP as we achieve our ambitious operations and sales goals."

In his role, Farias is responsible for leading the development, execution, and attainment of our OSB operating goals; ensuring compliance with established corporate and regulatory policies; and overseeing the safe, environmentally sound production of LP's oriented strand board and Structural Solutions products.

Farias brings more than 25 years of manufacturing industry experience to the role. After several years in the steel industry, he transitioned to the building products industry, where he worked for Armstrong Flooring and Armstrong World Industries. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic and Automation Engineering from the Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María and has attained several professional certifications from prestigious programs, including The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and Rutgers University.

Stephens joined LP in 2015 as an OSB Account Manager before being promoted to the role of Regional Sales Manager and then Senior National OSB Sales Manager. Before joining LP, he held account management positions at Dell and Windstream Communications. Stephens holds two Bachelor of Science degrees in Marketing and Logistics and Transportation from the University of Tennessee.

In his new role, Stephens will serve as the face of LP's OSB business segment to customers. His responsibilities include developing and implementing LP's annual strategic sales plans and leading its OSB Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service teams.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive portfolio of innovative and dependable products includes Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP® Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore® Thermal Insulated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring) and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

LP Building Solutions Director of OSB Sales and Marketing Planning Landon Stephens (PRNewswire)

LP Building Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Louisiana-Pacific Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LP Building Solutions