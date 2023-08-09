Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Second Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report strong operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, in which U.S. GAAP net investment income of $0.49 per share and Core net investment income of $0.51 per share covered the regular dividend of $0.40 per share. Our portfolio grew by a net $4 million to $881 million at fair value and the loan portfolio is currently yielding 11.4%, on average."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)







































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income $10.41 $0.49

$6.17 $0.32

$19.48 $0.95

$11.69 $0.60 Core net investment income(1) 10.79 0.51

5.62 0.29

19.66 0.96

11.37 0.58 Net realized loss on investments (0.31) (0.01)

(0.35) (0.02)

(0.28) (0.02)

3.11 0.16 Net realized loss on foreign currency translation (0.01) -

- -

(0.05) -

(0.01) - Total realized income(2) $10.09 $0.48

$5.82 $0.30

$19.15 $0.93

$14.79 $0.76 Distributions (8.66) (0.41)

(6.64) (0.34)

(16.61) (0.81)

(12.11) (0.62) Net unrealized depreciation on investments (6.30) (0.31)

(4.29) (0.22)

(10.54) (0.51)

(8.01) (0.41) Net unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation (0.02) -

(0.04) -

(0.02) -

(0.04) - Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments in taxable subsidiaries (0.07) -

(0.16) (0.01)

(0.14) (0.01)

(0.18) (0.01) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $3.71 0.17

$1.34 0.07

$8.45 0.41

$6.56 0.34 Weighted average shares outstanding

21,231,979



19,543,117



20,509,995



19,530,509





(1) Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements. (2) Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY ($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)















As of

As of



June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Investments at fair value

$881.7

$844.7 Total assets

$901.8

$898.2 Net assets

$308.3

$275.8 Shares outstanding

22,557,904

19,666,769 Net asset value per share

$13.67

$14.02























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023 New investments

$46.5

$87.7 Repayments of investments

(38.4)

(44.3) Net activity

$8.1

$43.4













As of

As of



June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Number of portfolio company investments

93

85 Number of debt investments

79

73









Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3) Cash

10.9 %

10.3 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.4 %

0.4 % Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 % Total

11.7 %

11.1 %









Weighted average yield on total investments (4) Cash

10.3 %

9.7 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.4 %

0.3 % Fee amortization

0.3 %

0.4 % Total

11.0 %

10.4 %





(3) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (4) The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 totaled $26.6 million and $16.1 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, totaled $16.2 million and $9.9 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $3.9 million and $3.7 million, income incentive fees totaled $2.6 million and $0.0 million, capital gains incentive (reversal) fees totaled $0.0 million and ($1.0) million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $8.1 million and $5.5 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.5 million for both periods, income tax totaled $0.4 for both periods and other expenses totaled $0.8 for both periods.

Net investment income was $10.4 million and $6.2 million, or $0.49 and $0.32 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 21,231,979 and 19,543,117 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes the capital gains incentive fee (reversal) and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was $10.8 million and $5.6 million, or $0.51 and $0.29 per share, respectively.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of ($6.3) million and ($4.3) million, respectively, and the Company had realized losses of ($0.3) million and ($0.4) million, respectively.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $3.7 million and $1.3 million, or $0.17 and $0.07 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 21,231,979 and 19,543,117 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2023, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $265.0 million on a committed basis. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 million. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, we had $171.5 million and $199.2 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

The Company issued 2,309,521 shares during the three months ended June 30, 2023 under the At-the-Market Program ("ATM Program"), for gross proceeds of $32.6 million. The average per share offering price of shares issued under the ATM Program during the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $14.10. The Advisor agreed to reimburse the Company for underwriting fees to the extent the per share price of the shares to the public, less underwriting fees, was less then net asset value per share. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Advisor reimbursed the Company $0.4 million, which resulted in net proceeds of $32.5 million, or $14.38 per share, excluding the impact of offering expenses.

Distributions

During the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.40 and $0.34 per share, respectively ($8.7 million and $6.6 million, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended June 30, 2023:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

April 3, 2023

EH Real Estate Services, LLC*

Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and

property and casualty insurance brokerage services to home buyers

and sellers

$ 570,279

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

April 13, 2023

ADS Group Opco, LLC*

Designer and supplier of impulse products and merchandising

solutions to retailers.

$ 88,733

Equity Add-On Investment

April 13, 2023

Tower Arch Infolinks Media, LP*

Advertising placement partner for small to mid-sized publishers

$ 1,093

Equity Add-On Investment

April 14, 2023

BLP Buyer, Inc.*

Distributor of lifting solutions

$ 1,729,958

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 229,010

Equity Add-On Investment

April 17, 2023

Axis Portable Air, LLC*

Air conditioning, heating, and air quality equipment rental company

$ 1,893,610

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

April 27, 2023

CompleteCase, LLC*

Provider of online uncontested divorce solutions

$ 66,667

Revolver Commitment















$ 111,409

Equity New Investment

April 28, 2023

Impact Home Services LLC

Residential, garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider

$ 5,936,899

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 310,844

Equity New Investment

May 1, 2023

RIA Advisory Borrower, LLC

Provider of Oracle software implementation services

$ 6,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 243,467

Equity Add-On Investment

May 11, 2023

Archer Systems, LLC*

Provider of mass tort settlement administrative solutions

$ 3,500,000

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

May 15, 2023

ArborWorks Acquisition LLC*

A professional tree care firm

$ 15,515

Equity New Investment

May 22, 2023

Equine Network, LLC

Provider of content, information, tech-enabled services, and hosts

competitions for the U.S. equine industry

$ 5,008,219

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 100,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan

Commitment New Investment

June 5, 2023

2X LLC

Provider of outsourced digital B2B marketing-as-a-service

$ 5,500,208

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 589,496

Equity Add-On Investment

June 7, 2023

EH Real Estate Services, LLC*

Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and

property and casualty insurance brokerage services to home buyers

and sellers

$ 589,365

Senior Secured – First Lien New Investment

June 30, 2023

Craftable Intermediate II Inc.

Hospitality focused back-of-house management and automation

software platform

$ 10,083,715

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 626,690

Equity Add-On Investment

June 30, 2023

Impact Home Services LLC*

Provides of garage door, electrical, and plumbing residential services

$ 269,859

Senior Secured – First Lien























* Existing portfolio company











The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended June 30, 2023:





















Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Proceeds Received

Instrument Type Full Repayment

June 14, 2023

Data Centrum Communications, Inc.

$ 15,679,110

Senior Secured – First Lien Full Repayment

June 30, 2023

DTE Enterprises, LLC

$ 5,134,219

Senior Secured – First Lien

Events Subsequent to June 30, 2023

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through August 9, 2023. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to June 30, 2023:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type New Investment

July 7, 2023

Madison Logic, Inc.*

Provider of B2B account based marketing services

$ 394,767

Equity Add-On Investment

July 12, 2023

EH Real Estate Services, LLC*

Offers residential property brokerage, title &

settlement, and property and casualty insurance

brokerage services to home buyers and sellers

$ 501,846

Senior Secured – First Lien







































































New Investment

July 31, 2023

EHI Buyer, Inc.

Provider of design, engineering, installation, and

maintenance services for building management

systems

$ 6,111,343

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 3,055,671

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 617,801

Equity New Investment

August 2, 2023

Compost 360 Acquisition, LLC

Organic waste recycler and producer of compost,

mulch, and engineered soils

$ 9,595,100

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 4,096,741

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 250,761

Equity New Investment

August 3, 2023

Morgan Electrical Group

Intermediate Holdings, Inc.

Provider of commercial electrical services

$ 4,439,439

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 2,864,154

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 356,800

Equity Add-On Investment

August 4, 2023

TradePending OpCo Aggregator,

LLC*

Provider of vehicle trade-in and merchandising

intelligence solutions for auto dealerships

$ 2,473,227

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 687,007

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 325,379

Equity New Investment

August 7, 2023

The Hardenbergh Group, Inc.

Provider of temporary professional staffing of

Medical Services Professionals, external peer

review, consulting and physician leadership

solutions

$ 10,501,898

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 434,504

Equity New Investment

August 8, 2023

Green Intermediateco II, Inc.

Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and

associated service provider

$ 11,170,252

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 500,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 271,401

Equity























* Existing portfolio company

The Company realized the following portfolio company subsequent to June 30, 2023:























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Instrument Type Full Repayment

July 31, 2023

NuSource Financial, LLC*

Provider of technology integration

and installation of Automated Teller

Machines/Integrated Teller Machines,

maintenance services, and security

solutions

$10,984,910

Senior Secured – First Lien ____________



















* Existing portfolio company













Effective July 1, 2023, the ArborWorks Acquisition, LLC term loan and revolver were placed on non-accrual status.

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of August 9, 2023 was $187.2 million.

SBA-guaranteed Debentures

The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of August 9, 2023 was $322.7 million.

Distributions Declared

On July 14, 2023, our Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of July, August, and September 2023, as follows:

























Ex-Dividend

Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Date

Share 7/14/2023

7/28/2023

7/31/2023

8/15/2023

$ 0.1333 7/14/2023

8/30/2023

8/31/2023

9/15/2023

$ 0.1333 7/14/2023

9/28/2023

9/29/2023

10/13/2023

$ 0.1333

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)

















June 30, 2023









(unaudited)

December 31, 2022

ASSETS













Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of

$922,796,573 and $875,823,177, respectively)

$ 881,666,450

$ 844,733,638

Cash and cash equivalents



14,924,382



48,043,329

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



207,077



718,794

Interest receivable



4,638,649



3,984,409

Other receivables



25,369



34,245

Related party receivable



883



—

Deferred offering costs



—



1,100

Prepaid expenses



309,747



667,267

Total Assets

$ 901,772,557

$ 898,182,782

LIABILITIES













Notes payable

$ 98,771,216

$ 98,549,692

Credit Facility payable



170,229,321



197,685,281

SBA-guaranteed debentures



308,519,553



307,895,195

Dividends payable



3,006,969



—

Management fees payable



1,865,589



7,150,407

Income incentive fees payable



3,176,395



2,464,408

Capital gains incentive fees payable



—



569,528

Interest payable



4,783,098



4,640,841

Related party payable



775,794



1,060,321

Unearned revenue



221,711



320,675

Administrative services payable



407,265



356,919

Income tax payable



782,358



1,175,373

Deferred tax liability



206,049



61,936

Other accrued expenses and liabilities



702,211



475,593

Total Liabilities

$ 593,447,529

$ 622,406,169

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)













Net Assets

$ 308,325,028

$ 275,776,613

NET ASSETS













Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized;

22,557,904 and 19,666,769 issued and outstanding, respectively)

$ 22,558

$ 19,667

Paid-in capital



315,823,482



275,114,720

Total distributable (loss) earnings



(7,521,012)



642,226

Net Assets

$ 308,325,028

$ 275,776,613

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 901,772,557

$ 898,182,782

Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 13.67

$ 14.02



STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

































For the three

For the three

For the six

For the six





months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended





June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

INVESTMENT INCOME

























Interest income

$ 25,662,895

$ 15,658,018

$ 49,071,499

$ 30,774,969

Other income



922,122



451,027



1,588,865



828,480

Total Investment Income

$ 26,585,017

$ 16,109,045

$ 50,660,364

$ 31,603,449

OPERATING EXPENSES

























Management fees

$ 3,865,588

$ 3,705,053

$ 7,600,690

$ 7,197,766

Valuation fees



46,422



30,029



193,495



169,617

Administrative services expenses



466,378



466,903



928,342



941,221

Income incentive fees



2,603,004



—



4,727,839



—

Capital gains incentive fee reversal



—



(983,575)



(569,528)



(1,025,792)

Professional fees



169,836



217,404



600,684



529,466

Directors' fees



93,250



74,500



210,500



171,000

Insurance expense



121,885



125,890



242,431



250,397

Interest expense and other fees



8,101,975



5,524,378



15,988,399



10,415,975

Income tax expense



371,786



426,236



746,549



705,653

Other general and administrative expenses



331,649



347,656



510,099



559,392

Total Operating Expenses

$ 16,171,773

$ 9,934,474

$ 31,179,500

$ 19,914,695

Net Investment Income

$ 10,413,244

$ 6,174,571

$ 19,480,864

$ 11,688,754

Net realized (loss) gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ (310,588)

$ (352,723)

$ (275,621)

$ 3,105,367

Net realized loss on foreign currency translation



(10,704)



—



(50,616)



(7,350)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



(6,295,233)



(4,289,591)



(10,544,875)



(8,011,193)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation



(20,323)



(35,754)



(18,449)



(35,754)

Provision for taxes on net unrealized appreciation on investments



(65,353)



(160,656)



(144,113)



(181,813)

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations



3,711,043



1,335,847

$ 8,447,190

$ 6,558,011

Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted

$ 0.49

$ 0.32

$ 0.95

$ 0.60

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.17

$ 0.07

$ 0.41

$ 0.34

Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—basic and diluted



21,231,979



19,543,117



20,509,995



19,530,509

Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted

$ 0.41

$ 0.34

$ 0.81

$ 0.62



STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)

































Common Stock







Total









Number

Par

Paid-in

distributable









of shares

value

capital

earnings (loss)

Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2021

19,517,595

$ 19,518

$ 274,559,121

$ 10,532,594

$ 285,111,233 Net investment income

—



—



—



5,514,183



5,514,183 Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



3,458,090



3,458,090 Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



(7,350)



(7,350) Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(3,721,602)



(3,721,602) Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



(21,157)



(21,157) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(5,464,666)



(5,464,666) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

14,924



15



167,655



—



167,670 Balances at March 31, 2022

19,532,519

$ 19,533

$ 274,726,776

$ 10,290,092

$ 285,036,401 Net investment income

—



—



—



6,174,571



6,174,571 Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(352,723)



(352,723) Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(4,289,591)



(4,289,591) Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(35,754)



(35,754) Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



(160,656)



(160,656) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(6,643,663)



(6,643,663) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

13,416



13



137,520



—



137,533 Balances at June 30, 2022

19,545,935

$ 19,546

$ 274,864,296

$ 4,982,276

$ 279,866,118





























Balances at December 31, 2022

19,666,769

$ 19,667

$ 275,114,720

$ 642,226

$ 275,776,613 Net investment income

—



—



—



9,067,620



9,067,620 Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



34,967



34,967 Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



(39,912)



(39,912) Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(4,249,642)



(4,249,642) Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



1,874



1,874 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



(78,760)



(78,760) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(7,951,284)



(7,951,284) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

581,614



581



8,289,988



—



8,290,569 Balances at March 31, 2023

20,248,383

$ 20,248

$ 283,404,708

$ (2,572,911)

$ 280,852,045 Net investment income

—



—



—



10,413,244



10,413,244 Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(310,588)



(310,588) Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



(10,704)



(10,704) Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(6,295,233)



(6,295,233) Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(20,323)



(20,323) Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



(65,353)



(65,353) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(8,659,144)



(8,659,144) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

2,309,521



2,310



32,418,774



—



32,421,084 Balances at June 30, 2023

22,557,904

$ 22,558

$ 315,823,482

$ (7,521,012)

$ 308,325,028

_______________________ (1) See Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2023 for more information on offering costs.

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)





















For the six

For the six





months ended

months ended





June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Cash flows from operating activities













Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$ 8,447,190

$ 6,558,011

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:













Purchases of investments



(87,741,479)



(142,053,995)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



44,269,661



58,182,238

Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments



10,544,875



8,011,193

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations



18,306



35,754

Increase in investments due to PIK



(1,904,853)



(653,534)

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(1,360,629)



(1,174,220)

Deferred tax provision



144,113



181,813

Amortization of loan structure fees



289,243



272,959

Amortization of deferred financing costs



221,524



221,524

Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures



624,358



589,020

Net realized loss (gain) on investments



275,621



(3,105,367)

Changes in other assets and liabilities













Increase in interest receivable



(654,240)



(28,511)

Decrease (increase) in other receivable



8,876



(122,781)

Increase in related party receivable



(883)



(187,132)

Decrease in prepaid expenses



357,520



226,175

(Decrease) increase in management fees payable



(5,284,818)



250,828

Increase (decrease) in income incentive fees payable



711,987



(1,459,942)

Decrease in capital gains incentive fees payable



(569,528)



(1,025,791)

Increase in administrative services payable



50,346



13,373

Increase in interest payable



142,257



259,771

Decrease in related party payable



(284,527)



—

Decrease in unearned revenue



(98,964)



(18,860)

Decrease in income tax payable



(393,015)



(2,544,219)

Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities



226,618



637,471

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$ (31,960,441)

$ (76,934,222)

Cash flows from Financing Activities













Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

$ 41,448,945

$ 420,004

Sales load for common stock issued



(614,721)



(5,957)

Offering costs paid for common stock issued



(121,471)



(183,114)

Stockholder distributions paid



(13,603,459)



(11,064,831)

Proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures



—



43,600,000

Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures



—



(1,061,660)

Financing costs paid on Credit facility



—



(131,768)

Borrowings under Credit Facility



37,000,000



89,588,800

Repayments of Credit Facility



(65,267,800)



(61,940,000)

Net Cash (Used) Provided by Financing Activities

$ (1,158,506)

$ 59,221,474

Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ (33,118,947)

$ (17,712,748)

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period

$ 48,043,329

$ 44,174,856

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$ 14,924,382

$ 26,462,108

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities













Cash paid for interest expense

$ 14,711,017

$ 9,072,909

Income and excise tax paid



1,139,564



3,132,755

Increase in dividends payable



3,006,969



1,043,498

(Decrease) increase in deferred offering costs



(1,100)



74,270



Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Net investment income

$10,413,244

$6,174,571 Capital gains incentive fee

-

(983,575) Income tax expense

371,786

426,236 Core net investment income

$10,785,030

$5,617,232









Per share amounts:







Net investment income per share

$0.49

$0.32 Core net investment income per share

$0.51

$0.29

Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Net investment income

$10,413,244

$6,174,571 Net realized loss on investments

(310,588)

(352,723) Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

(10,704)

— Total Realized Net Investment Income

$10,091,952

$5,821,848









Per share amounts:







Net investment income per share

$0.49

$0.32 Realized net investment income per share

$0.48

$0.30

