eTeamSponsor® Announces the Launch of Two Exciting New Digital Fundraising Products!

CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eTeamSponsor is excited to announce the coming launch of two exciting new digital fundraising products - TeamFunder™ eLITE and FundRaker® eLITE. With the planned August 23rd launch of these products, eTeamSponsor will further extend its leadership of digital fundraising for teams and schools in United States.

eTeamSponsor Logo (PRNewswire)

TeamFunder eLITE provides schools and teams with the ability to raise even more money for their organization with the addition new features like Donor Intelligence, Donor Sync™ and Customized Messaging. FundRaker eLITE includes all the features of TeamFunder eLITE plus it allows for the institutional control of funds and the ability to accept all forms of payment including Stripe and digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay."

eTeamSponsor Head of Product and Technology, Randy Coddington said "I am incredibly proud to, once again, revolutionize digital fundraising for schools and teams with the launch of TeamFunder eLITE and FundRaker eLITE. Our clients will love the added features, like Donor Intelligence, that will make fundraising with eTeamSponsor even easier and more effective."

To celebrate the launch of these products, eTeamSponsor will be hosting a webinar featuring a live product demo, client beta-tester panel, and Q&A session on August 23rd at 9am and 12pm pacific. You can register for the webinar here.

eTeamSponsor CEO Sean Connors said, "No digital fundraising company raises more money for their clients than eTeamSponsor. With the addition of TeamFunder eLITE and FundRaker eLITE we will continue to expand our lead over the competition! I encourage any coach, athletic director, booster, or advancement administrator to join our webinar on August 23rd to see how we can help their school, athletic department, or team."

About eTeamSponsor

eTeamSponsor is the leading digital fundraising platform for teams, esports, clubs, schools, and colleges. Since 2010 eTeamSponsor has helped raise over $170 million to offset the ever-rising cost of organized sports and activities. Money raised on the eTeamSponsor platform funds critical needs like travel, equipment, and training for our clients. To learn more about digital fundraising with eTeamSponsor visit: www.eteamsponsor.com.

CONTACT: Dave Knoepfle, 415-757-8487

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eTeamSponsor