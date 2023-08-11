Oklahoma, Texas Students to Hear from NASA Astronauts Aboard Station

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from Oklahoma and Texas will have separate opportunities to hear from NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut and Expedition 68 Flight Engineer Frank Rubio is pictured conducting maintenance tasks inside the International Space Station's Harmony module. Credits: NASA (PRNewswire)

The two space-to-Earth calls will air live Monday, Aug. 14, on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

At 12:10 p.m. EDT, NASA astronauts Steve Bowen and Frank Rubio will answer prerecorded questions from students in Kingfisher, Oklahoma. The event, hosted by Kingfisher High School, will connect the students' knowledge of agriculture to plant science on station and STEM career opportunities. U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, chairman of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, will give opening and closing remarks.

Media interested in covering the event should contact David Coronado at: coronadoD@si.edu or 206-633-9004 no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11.

Bowen and Rubio also will answer prerecorded questions from students at the Odyssey Academy in Galveston, Texas at 1:50 p.m. Through the event, the academy hopes to attract a diverse group of students to STEM and increase participation in STEM activities.

Media interested in covering the event should contact SST Communications Director, Heather Vaughn at: Heather.Vaughan@mail.house.gov or 202-680-8577 no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 11.

For more than 22 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Astronauts living in space aboard the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston through the Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) Near Space Network.

Important research and technology investigations taking place aboard the International Space Station benefit people on Earth and lay the groundwork for future exploration. As part of Artemis, NASA will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NASA