True Fit Partners with Shopify to make AI Fit Personalization Available to Merchants of all Sizes

Apparel and footwear merchants of all sizes can grow profitably by reimagining the rudimentary size guide and providing best-in-class AI fit recommendations to digital shoppers.

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True Fit , the leading AI platform that decodes size and fit for consumers and apparel and footwear retailers, today announced its partnership with Shopify Inc. , a complete commerce platform that enables merchants to start, grow and manage a business. The strategic partnership will bring the quality, reliability, and economic benefits for which True Fit is known with its enterprise customers to merchants of all sizes.

As part of the partnership, Shopify merchants can connect their brand to True Fit's Fashion Genome™, the broadest and richest global connected AI fit platform, to remove shopper hesitation around fit, delivering consumer confidence and conversion, reducing fit-related returns and growing customer loyalty. Fit is a trust exercise, and reimagining the rudimentary size guide by providing fit recommendations powered by millions of shoppers and enhanced by AI will help merchants of all sizes grow their brands profitably.

True Fit's expert size and fit recommendations are trusted by 82 million active users, tens of thousands of brands and hundreds of retailers globally across menswear, womenswear, kidswear, unisex apparel, footwear, swim and structured intimates categories. Merchants of all sizes can now access the full power of True Fit's size and fit features in minutes, by installing the new True Fit app available in Shopify's app store. As merchants grow, they can leverage True Fit's full strategic platform of offerings, including solutions to improve the cost of shopper acquisition and access unique apparel-retail business intelligence.

"This is a very exciting moment for the $2.5Tr apparel industry, which historically has remained digitally constrained around 20-25% digital. By opening up the power of the Fashion Genome's machine learning and artificial intelligence data engine to merchants of all sizes on the Shopify platform, we will accelerate merchant growth through frictionless digital discovery and consumption." commented William Adler, President and CEO of True Fit. "It is our mission to democratise access to the Fashion Genome and artificial intelligence widely across the industry, helping millions of consumers connect to the brands they love. True Fit builds trust between shoppers and brands with deep learning, and in doing so helps merchants cultivate loyal first party audiences, rich consumer preference patterns, and key product fit insights that all help to optimise a profitable growth business. We are thrilled to bring this enterprise capability to the rising brands, which will strengthen the fabric of the apparel markets from largest to smallest merchants."

Shopify and True Fit have already helped brands like Few Moda , Greyson , Toast and Dia & Co . fuel growth and success by building trust into the shopper experience. True Fit is excited to extend a seven day free trial to Shopify merchants: https://apps.shopify.com/truefit . To learn more about the partnership, visit https://www.truefit.com/shopify or contact True Fit directly at businessdevelopment@truefit.com . For media inquiries, please contact communications@truefit.com .

True Fit is the leading AI platform apparel and footwear merchants leverage to decode size and fit for consumers, bringing them confidence to buy. The platform is powered by The Fashion Genome™, connecting $300Bn cross market transactions, fit and style attributes from thousands of leading brands and preferences from True Fit's millions of active members. True Fit streamlines buying for shoppers, drives loyal first party audiences and delivers unparalleled insights for merchants. Connect with True Fit today to learn more about how it has helped retail businesses of all sizes expand digitally.

