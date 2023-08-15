Amogy Releases White Paper Exploring Ammonia as an Essential Energy Carrier

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amogy Inc. , a pioneer of emission-free, energy-dense ammonia power solutions, today announced the release of its latest white paper titled "Ammonia as an Essential Energy Carrier for the Energy Transition," which can be downloaded on Amogy's website .

Amogy's proprietary ammonia-cracking technology aims to unlock ammonia's potential as a clean energy source to support the decarbonization efforts of the hard-to-abate sectors, such as shipping and power generation. Amogy believes the adoption of ammonia as a renewable fuel will play a pivotal role in diversifying the landscape of clean energy solutions, thereby ensuring global energy security. This white paper articulates why using ammonia as fuel should be at the forefront of discussions surrounding decarbonization efforts.

Read the white paper to learn more about the following:

How ammonia can be produced at very low carbon intensities

Why it's increasingly being viewed as the key carbon-free energy carrier to unlock net-zero

How ammonia compares with alternative fuels on the market

An overview of applications for ammonia-to-power systems within the maritime sector and beyond

"The release of this white paper coincides with a growing awareness in both public and private sectors regarding ammonia's pivotal role in the energy transition," said Seonghoon Woo, CEO & co-founder of Amogy. "It has been one year since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which has driven the growth of clean energy technologies during a time in which the energy sector has made remarkable strides in exploring ammonia's potential as a fuel. We hope this white paper becomes an indispensable resource for all stakeholders invested in shaping the future of sustainable energy solutions."

The "Ammonia as an Essential Energy Carrier for the Energy Transition" white paper is available for download at: https://go.amogy.co/ammonia-as-an-essential-energy-carrier-white-paper

About Amogy

Founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni, Amogy aims to enable the decarbonization of the hard-to-abate sectors, such as shipping, power generation, and heavy-duty transportation, with its ammonia-based, emission-free, high energy-density power solutions. To date, Amogy's ammonia-to-power technology has been demonstrated with success in a drone, tractor, and semi-truck, and the Amogy team is currently retrofitting a tugboat to be the world's-first ammonia-powered vessel. The company's investors include Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures and Mitsubishi Corporation. More info at: www.amogy.co

