For the 2nd Time, InstaLend Corporation Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 769 in 2023, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 766 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that InstaLend Corporation ranks No. 769 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Amidst the economic upheavals of recent years, our unwavering dedication to assisting customers in acquiring and refinancing investment properties has been resolute. Witnessing the fruition of this dedication is truly rewarding," says Sohin Shah, co-founder of InstaLend.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"A notable insufficiency exists in the housing stock across the United States. Over 50% of homes are in a state of deferred maintenance and lack the contemporary energy-efficient features that our customers integrate into their homes through our loans," says Saurabh Shah, co-founder of InstaLend. "We are committed to cautious growth and ongoing investment in order to address these fundamental issues with lasting solutions."

About InstaLend

InstaLend is a nationwide lender for real estate loans providing fast, affordable and convenient capital to residential real estate developers. As a non-bank real estate lender, we provide 12-24 month short-term loans on single-family and small multifamily properties for acquisition and rehab. We also provide 30 year long term loans on stabilized rented properties.

InstaLend has achieved the distinction of being named one of the fastest growing private enterprises in the US for the second year in a row. In addition to this, we earned recognition as one of the fastest growing private businesses in the northeast during the year 2022.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

