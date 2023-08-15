From groceries to school supply stock-ups, leading snack bar brand lends parents a helping hand

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Bakery, beloved for its Fig Bars and other soft-baked, plant-based snacks, is surprising families with back-to-school essentials on social media and at select retailers nationwide. To help parents prepare for the busy year ahead, Nature's Bakery wants to alleviate common return-to-routine stressors that take precious time and energy away from the joy, milestones, and memories the school season brings.

NATURE'S BAKERY HAS YOUR BACK THIS BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON

With this in mind, Nature's Bakery is powering school and snack time wins throughout the month of August beginning with their Back-to-School Squad: brand ambassadors spreading smiles & surprises for 200 families as they shop in-store this week. Select families will receive $200 gift cards courtesy of Nature's Bakery to help with the cost of groceries and supplies. The brand is also extending its gifting to social communities with 50 soft-baked pantry stock-ups and cash prizes to be used toward stress-relieving activities, such as childcare or house cleaning.

"As a mom of three, I know firsthand how stressful the start of the school year can be," shared Vilma Livas, chief marketing officer at Nature's Bakery. "Back to school can bring with it busier schedules and more demands on parents' time—we're here to provide them a little boost to power through this busy season."

Beyond supporting households with snack and school supply stock-ups, Nature's Bakery is on a mission to nourish students and enable them to thrive. The company is donating $50,000 to No Kid Hungry , a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States. With this donation, No Kid Hungry will help connect thousands of children with nourishing meals this school season. In this spirit, Nature's Bakery team members from Pasadena, California; Reno, Nevada; and Hazelwood, Missouri kicked off their season of giving with a day of service at local food banks where they packed nearly 17,000 meals and donated over 30,000 soft-baked bars recently.

To enter the social media giveaway, Nature's Bakery will invite their followers to nominate someone in their life (including themselves!) who needs some back-to-school support. Visit Nature's Bakery's Instagram and TikTok pages for the chance to win beginning the week of August 21st. Winners will also receive a month's supply of Nature's Bakery snack bars as a pantry perk to help make lunchtime and snack time prep a little easier.

Nature's Bakery believes that simple, wholesome snacks are the best fuel for active, joyful lives. Since 2011, they've soft-baked the goodness of natural, wholesome ingredients like sun-ripened fruit and hearty whole grains into snacks that are plant-based, nut-free, dairy-free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. Thoughtfully baked to make better-for-you snacking a deliciously easy choice that appeals to the whole family, Nature's Bakery products include Whole Wheat Fig Bars, Gluten Free Fig Bars, Oatmeal Crumble bars, Organic Baked-Ins bars, and Brownie bars. Nature's Bakery products are sold nationally at 100,000 stores including Target, Walmart, and Costco, and can also be purchased online at Naturesbakery.com and Amazon. For more information about Nature's Bakery, please visit naturesbakery.com/press-room or follow along on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok , and Twitter .

