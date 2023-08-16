CENTURY 21 CIRCLE, A MULTI-STATE FULL-SERVICE REAL ESTATE BROKERAGE SERVING ILLINOIS, INDIANA AND FLORIDA, NAMES NEW CEO

Chicago real estate leader Melissa Archer-Wirtz assumes firm's top role

CHICAGO, August 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTURY 21 Circle, a multi-state full-service real estate brokerage serving Illinois, Indiana and Florida, has named Melissa Archer-Wirtz its new CEO. The former Chief Operating Officer of two preeminent Chicagoland firms, Archer-Wirtz, has more than 15 years of real estate leadership experience.

In her new role, Archer-Wirtz will oversee the company's brokerage, title and insurance operations across Illinois, Indiana and Florida, totaling more than 1,200 affiliated real estate agents in 40+ offices.

Archer-Wirtz began her real estate career in 2004 at new home developer Neumann Homes, where she honed her sales, marketing and human capital management skills. In 2006, she joined the team of noted real estate entrepreneur and owner of CENTURY 21 Sussex & Reilly, Sean Conlon, as a consultant working with high-net-worth individuals on real estate investments. She was named Chief Operating Officer of Conlon's new brokerage venture, CONLON/Christie's International Real Estate, in 2016 and was integral in expanding the firm from 20 agents to more than 250. Following the firm's acquisition by Compass, Archer-Wirtz oversaw the transition in an operations leadership role before joining Jameson Sotheby's International Realty as COO in 2019.

"I'm thrilled to be coming back home with the CENTURY 21® brand," said Archer-Wirtz. "I cut my teeth on this brand, which has been instrumental in my growth and development in this industry. This new role quite literally brings me "full-circle," and I can't wait to get to know everyone and learn more about the opportunities we have to fuel further growth for the company and our affiliated agents."

CENTURY 21 Circle's roots date back to 2010, emerging as the Illinois operations of CENTURY 21 Affiliated. Since its inception, the firm has evolved beyond its Chicagoland base into markets across Illinois, Indiana and Florida. It has also broadened its operations to include owned title and insurance offerings with the strategic partnership of Acuity Title and Skylight Insurance, delivering comprehensive solutions to its valued clientele. The firm separated from CENTURY 21 Affiliated in 2021, adopting the fresh rebrand as CENTURY 21 Circle in January 2023.

Archer-Wirtz joins CENTURY 21 Circle as part of the company's new path forward, which is focused on delivering enhanced levels of service to agents, particularly on the technology, digital marketing and lead generation front.

"The CENTURY 21® brand resonates with consumers in a powerful and far-reaching way," said Archer-Wirtz. "Being able to work with a broader segment of homebuyers and sellers is exciting in that we help people build a better life through homeownership."

According to Archer-Wirtz, her first order of business will be to "hit the road" and start meeting brokers and agents across the CENTURY 21 Circle network to learn about their challenges, opportunities and aspirations.

About CENTURY 21 Circle

CENTURY 21 Circle is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate , franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand, comprised of approximately 13,500 independently owned and operated franchised offices in 85 countries and territories worldwide with more than 151,000 independent sales professionals.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

About Acuity Title

Acuity Title is a nationwide title agency providing title and escrow services to support a wide variety of real estate transactions. Acuity's expert team provides fast and creative solutions to complicated title issues, including multi-party or cross-state transactions. https://acuitytc.com/

About Skylight Insurance

Skylight Insurance is a national independent insurance leader of property and casualty insurance offerings. With a service team of over 50 years of combined experience, Skylight Insurance is focused on providing the best clientele service possible in the industry.

