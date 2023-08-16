Total Health Named to the 2023 Inc. 5000

Woman-owned oncology medical education provider recognized among America's fastest-growing private companies

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Health has earned a spot on the 2023 Inc. 5000, the publication's annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The largest provider of free oncology medical education in the U.S. is making an impressive debut, landing at 1,811 on the prestigious ranking that provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Total Health ranked 186 in Florida and 28 in the Health Products category.

"It is both humbling and exciting to have our company recognized in this way," said Sarah Louden, Founder and CEO of Total Health. "Our commitment to transforming cancer education to not only include expanded formats, but to build strong patient access to knowledge about their disease, has driven our growth. We are just getting started! We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our learners and sponsors who have played a pivotal role in this accomplishment."

Total Health's explosive growth is fueled by the company's mission to arm cancer care teams, as well as people living with cancer, with the latest research and strategies to improve clinical outcomes and quality of life. In the past year, Total Health has expanded its efforts to advance patient care with new products and services in partnership with pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies, patient advocacy organizations, and policy makers.

Total Health also introduced new educational programs and initiatives to promote diversity, equity, and access across the healthcare continuum, including The Cancer Equity Project, a campaign aimed at uncovering and promoting solutions that provide equal and equitable access to clinical research and care for patients in underrepresented communities living with and after a cancer diagnosis.

For nearly a decade, Total Health has remained committed to providing data-driven and unbiased information from diverse geographic perspectives, uplifting the largely unheard patient voice, and gender equality at the podium. Those core values, coupled with its ongoing growth and success, which is further emphasized by a 50% year-over-year revenue increase in 2022 and more than 300% since 2018, have cemented Total Health's position as a leader in oncology education and a trusted resource among providers, patients, and the oncology community at large.

"We are excited to leverage this momentum to bring about future change, particularly in communities of Color, so that everyone has access to equal and equitable care," added Louden. "Thank you to the entire Total Health team for their dedication, to our learners for their trust, to our commercial partners for their investment, and to Inc. for this incredible honor. Together we will shape a healthier future for people living with and after a cancer diagnosis."

About Total Health

Total Health is a medical information company made up of innovators who produce tailored content, courses, and conferences for oncology healthcare providers, whether virtual or in-person. Total Health believes knowledge is power. Its mission is to give oncology healthcare providers an educational experience that equips them with the latest strategies to improve clinical practice and treatment outcomes. For more information visit www.totalhealthoncology.com.

