WOMEN'S PUBLIC LEADERSHIP NETWORK EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM: ADDS FORMER CONGRESSWOMAN MIMI WALTERS AS CO-CHAIR, TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Public Leadership Network (WPLN), a non-profit that equips and encourages women to seek public office, announced today that it is expanding the organization's Leadership Team with three appointments.

Rep. Mimi Walters joins WPLN Board as honorary Co-Chair. WPLN also welcomes Liz Bowman & Michelle Phillips to the Board.

The WPLN Board has appointed Mimi Walters, Chief Commercial Officer of Leading Edge Power Solutions and former U.S. Representative, as its inaugural honorary Co-Chair. As honorary Co-Chair, Rep. Walters will provide indispensable expertise and strategic guidance to the WPLN Leadership Team as they seek to educate, organize, and inspire more women across the country. Additionally, WPLN welcomed Liz Bowman, Vice President of Communications at AXPC, and Michelle Phillips, Vice President of Land at Lime Rock Resources, to the WPLN Board of Directors.

"I have greatly admired Rep. Walters for a long time and am thrilled she will serve as Co-Chair of the organization. She exemplifies what it means to be a public leader, serving her community with integrity and pursuing commonsense policy solutions," said WPLN President, Larissa Martinez. "I'm also excited to welcome Liz and Michelle to the board. Their experiences and support will be instrumental as we continue to build and share resources to help women across the country seek public office and serve their communities."

"These women each have a unique perspective and skillset to support WPLN's mission. More importantly, they all possess a passion for that mission, and it's an honor to add them to our team and serve alongside them," said Board Chair, Joel Noyes. "I'm excited for the road ahead of us as we continue to remove barriers and equip future generations of leaders."

Walters is the Chief Commercial Officer of Leading Edge Power Solutions and is a former U.S. Representative from California's 45th Congressional District. She previously served in a number of roles in state and local government.

"I have firsthand experience navigating the unique obstacles women face when seeking public office, and the work WPLN is doing is an asset to women facing those barriers today," Walters said. "The majority of American women identify as center- or right-leaning, yet we don't see that reflected in public office. I'm excited to bring my experience to the table to help the next generation of leaders."

Bowman leads strategic communications, messaging, and media relations for AXPC, and has previously served in a number of top communications and public affairs roles including at the American Petroleum Institute, as Communications Director for U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, and at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, as well as at public affairs firms, associations, corporations, and advocacy campaigns.

"WPLN's work is important to both current and future generations of women who want to be more engaged citizens and catalysts for change in their communities. I'm honored to be a part of this work," said Bowman.

Phillips is Vice President, Land at Lime Rock Resources and has previously worked in a variety of land roles for spanning commercial, surface, and minerals. She has also served as a faculty member teaching Oil and Gas Law as well as Energy and Mining Law at the University of North Dakota School of Law.

"WPLN's work is critical to equipping and empowering women to run for office and lead in their communities," Phillips said. "Increasing the diversity of voices at every level of government will inform better policy outcomes and truly move us toward a more representative democracy."

Board members continuing their terms include:

Joel Noyes - Director of Government & External Affairs for Hess Corporation

Jenifer Sarver - CEO of Sarver Strategies

Valerie Dowling - Director of the Women's Democracy Network at the International Republican Institute

Larissa Martinez - Founder and President of WPLN

Jessica Rubie - Chief of Staff, College Track

Amy Whited - Founder of Pink Granite Foundation

Matthew Ralston - Senior Manager of State Affairs in the Atlanta office of Troutman Pepper Strategies

About Women's Public Leadership Network

Women's Public Leadership Network (WPLN) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that educates, organizes, and inspires women to enter public office across the United States. We aim to mitigate barriers women face by partnering with a network of state-based organizations who identify, engage, and train women to run for elected office, obtain political appointments, and become more involved in the political process. WPLN also offers tools and opportunities designed to equip women with the knowledge and resources they need as they step up, get involved in the political process, and lead.

