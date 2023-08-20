Sisram Medical to Report H1 2023 Financial Results on August 23 and Hold a Conference Call on August 24

Sisram Medical to Report H1 2023 Financial Results on August 23 and Hold a Conference Call on August 24

H1 2023 conference call to be held on August 24, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

HONG KONG, Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company" or "Sisram", stock code: 1696.HK; together with its subsidiaries referred as the "Group"), a global consumer wellness group featuring a first-of-its-kind synergistic ecosystem of business building blocks and consumer-focused brands, including Energy Based Devices, Injectables, Aesthetic and Digital Dentistry, Personal Care, and more, today announced that it expects to release its financial results for H1 2023, ended June 30, on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Sisram's management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Speakers will include: Mr. Liu Yi, Sisram's Chairman, Mr. Lior Dayan, Sisram's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Doron Yannai, Alma's CFO, and Ms. Qianli Fang, Sisram's Secretary of the Board. Following the prepared remarks, management will be available for a question-and-answer session.

The conference call can be accessed using the following link: https://cm.263.net/t/ADmA2u

Alternatively, participants can dial-in with the below numbers, using the passcode: 875479352

United States: +1-408-709 3255 or +1-516-226 8028

Hong Kong S.A.R: +852-3018 6949 or +852-3018 3602

Taiwan Region: +886-(0)2-7741 7882

International: +86-23-62737100

The conference call will begin at:

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

5:00 a.m. Pacific Time

3:00 p.m. Israel Time

A replay will also be available on Sisram Medical's Events page.

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global consumer wellness group, featuring a first-of-its-kind synergistic ecosystem of business building blocks and consumer-focused branding, ranging from Energy Based Devices, Injectables, Aesthetic and Digital Dentistry, Personal Care and more. The company is majority owned by Fosun Pharma, one of China's leading healthcare groups. On September 19, 2017, Sisram Medical went public, becoming the first Israeli company ever to trade on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Exchange.

Sisram Medical – Enhancing Quality of Life

http://www.sisram-medical.com

View original content:

SOURCE Sisram Medical Ltd