CLOUDASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES NEW HARDWARE PRODUCT LINE

Cloud video surveillance startup partners with Sunell Security

MIAMI, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cloudastructure and Sunell Security jointly announced a new, non-exclusive partnership for the camera manufacturer to supply the AI surveillance and Remote Guarding company with surveillance cameras, speakers, and other hardware.

"A rapidly expanding AI Surveillance company" Libo Cui , Senior Sales Manager, Sunell Security

This is a new expansion of Cloudastructure's product lines, which already include their highly decorated flagship AI Surveillance, as well as Remote Guarding capabilities and services. Adding a hardware line is a logical and necessary expansion of capabilities – Cloudastructure recently announced a 137% increase in hardware sales year over year.

The new partnership enables Cloudastructure to offer their customers:

High quality surveillance cameras at an affordable cost

The ability to elude supply chain delays for hardware

Expedited "one stop shopping" via a trusted security partner

All so installation of the company's award-winning AI Surveillance security platform is quick, optimal, and painless.

In addition to the overall quality and economy of Sunell's product line, Cloudastructure was particularly impressed with Sunell's new integrated speakers and their Ultra low light Nighthawk MP4 camera, which enables the ability to detect color in the dark. Both products enable effective and economical remote guarding of customer sites.

Cloudastructure CRO Lauren O'Brien commented, "While we remain committed to being camera agnostic for the sake of our customers, quite a few wish to either add to, or upgrade, their existing cameras. This partnership enables and expedites that process for them. We are proud to have Sunell as a technology partner, and regard this as a natural expansion of our capabilities to offer the most affordable, proactive security solution on the market today."

Libo Cui, Senior Sales Manager for Sunell commented, "We sought out Cloudastructure at ISC West because we'd heard they are a rapidly expanding AI Surveillance company. Their Remote Guarding capabilities are particularly synergistic with our products, and we look forward to being part of their impressive technology solutions for a very long time."

About Cloudastructure:

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with R&D in Silicon Valley, California, Cloudastructure's advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, a seamless remote guarding solution, and IoT cybersecurity. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com .

