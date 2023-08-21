KBR Responds to Sunday Times Article

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sunday Times included an article on August 20, 2023, which referenced KBR's (NYSE: KBR) potential interest in acquiring Jacobs Solution Inc.'s Critical Mission Solutions (CMS) business. In the ordinary course, KBR does not comment on market rumors; however, this article has generated significant inbound questions.

KBR has been clear about its capital deployment and strategic priorities. The Jacobs CMS business does not align with either and thus is not being pursued. KBR will continue to pursue opportunities that align with our shareholders' best interests. We wish Jacobs every success in exiting this piece of their portfolio.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 33,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 33 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver. Visit www.kbr.com.

