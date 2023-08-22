CredHub Announces New CTO To Support Strong Growth, Build on Proven Brand and Elevate Relationships with Credit Bureaus

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CredHub, an industry leader in rent payment credit reporting solutions, recently announced the appointment of Tony Milne as Chief Technology Officer to support the company's 50 percent year over year growth. Tony's primary roles are to support the business for further momentum, continue to integrate CredHub's technology with property management systems and key industry partners, and build both systems and relationships with credit bureaus.

Tony Milne - CredHub CTO (PRNewswire)

Prior to CredHub, Tony was a Vice President of Engineering at a leading financial and insurance organization, where he built all internal tools, monitored and protected assets, and integrated with key industry partners. Milne helped grow from early start up to $44M series A. He also served as Senior Director of Applications Development at a leader in the retail commercial real estate space, spearheading application development and business intelligence with growth of 4.5 times and strategic acquisition.

CredHub Chief Executive Officer and President Steve Jarvis states "Tony's background in the commercial and residential real estate industry, coupled with his product knowledge, are major advantages coming into the CTO role. He also brings to the team a robust, well-rounded business background with strong industry relationships, plus expertise in building and growing teams and creating scalablity via organization system planning."

"CredHub is an established technology Company with a proven product and brand," Tony notes. "We have a strong customer base, but it is exciting to help elevate and support new products and services and create an incredible customer experience." CredHub's credit reporting is an important tool for reducing rent payment delinquencies and driving revenue growth for property managers, and it can also support residents in building a better credit score, which can improve their overall financial standing. "The mission to elevate the resident's credit profile and support the social impact for renters who can benefit from the opportunity to raise credit scores and build a credit history is near to my heart," Tony says. "While mortgage holders have long had the opportunity to raise their credit profiles by making on-time payments, it's fairly new for renters. So CredHub's product is important in creating social equity for renters, and the fact that the company is focused on building this product and expanding its services was exciting for me."

"I was also inspired by the leadership and internal focus on building an impactful team," he continues. "At CredHub, the team genuinely acts and believes in the team. CredHub cares about people and building together."

ABOUT CREDHUB

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Spokane, Washington, CredHub automatically reports rent payments to credit bureaus, helping property managers reduce delinquency and drive revenue while giving residents a chance to significantly boost their credit scores. To learn more, go to www.credhub.com or call 1.833.888.2733.

Contact: Michelle Flandreau, mflandreau@credhub.com

CredHub Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CredHub