Dignity Health Global Education Joins Forces With ShiftMed To Offer Training to 350,000 Healthcare Professionals Amid Ongoing Staffing Shortages

Dignity Health Global Education to enable ShiftMed's network of 350,000+ healthcare professionals with access to premier career advancement and upskilling training programs.

PHOENIX, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Dignity Health Global Education (DHGE) , a premier workforce development solutions provider that enables healthcare organizations to upskill and retain top talent, today announces its partnership with ShiftMed, the industry leading platform that allows healthcare professionals to work when and where they want, to help combat healthcare staffing shortages amid critically high industry turnover.

Through this partnership, ShiftMed's pool of 350,000 healthcare professionals will receive exclusive pricing for DHGE's library of innovative program offerings across healthcare, nursing and senior living specialties. This diverse range of in-demand programs includes master's degrees in Nursing and Healthcare, an RN to BSN program and many upskilling and leadership certificates. This partnership will also provide access to DHGE's newly-developed nurse residency, mentorship and preceptorship program and social work fellowship offering .

This workforce development initiative will serve as a new feature on the ShiftMed platform where healthcare professionals (HCPs) can find DHGE's program library on an easy-to-navigate app. ShiftMed HCPs will now have complete access to a wide variety of professional development, upskilling and career pathing resources that were designed to help them reach their full potential. DHGE offerings feature high-quality educational content from renowned academic institutions, top CNO's and nurse leaders, healthcare providers and subject matter experts.

"We are thrilled to partner with ShiftMed and empower their vast network of healthcare professionals to grow and advance within their careers through our workforce development solutions. DHGE remains committed to delivering and providing access to world-class training and education to the healthcare workforce at scale. This collaboration will further enhance the value we provide to our health system customers and support our goal of improving health equity and delivering continuity of care country-wide." said Andrew Malley, CEO of DHGE.

"We are excited to announce this transformative partnership between ShiftMed and DHGE that will revolutionize healthcare training and education," said Mike Biselli, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at ShiftMed. "Our collaboration with DHGE is the next big step forward in fostering a greater sense of community amongst our HCPs. Together, we empower our dedicated providers to reach new heights in their professional journeys, expanding their shift opportunities and enhancing their skills. This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to embrace continuous learning, break barriers, and drive positive change in the industry."

DHGE's educational offerings with exclusive pricing will become available to ShiftMed's workforce by Fall 2023.

About DHGE:

Dignity Health Global Education (DHGE) is a workforce development platform that enables healthcare systems and organizations to upskill and retain top talents. Dedicated to providing the best client experience, we develop custom online and hybrid programs and workforce development solutions that improve and positively impact talent retention as much as patient health and quality of care. We remain leaders in the healthcare education space by creating cutting-edge solutions through innovative technologies, clinical expertise, and evidence-based training alongside the industry's top subject matter experts. DHGE will be transitioning to a new brand name later this year, look for our new branding release in the fall. For more information, visit www.dhge.org .

