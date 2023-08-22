Keystone Partners, a Portfolio Company of Silver Oak Services Partners, Expands with ICC Partnership

EVANSTON, Ill., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Partners ("Keystone"), a Silver Oak Services Partners LLC portfolio company, announced that it has expanded and enhanced its service portfolio and its geographic presence by formalizing a partnership with Denver-based ICC.

Founded in 2010, ICC provides compassionate outplacement services, executive coaching, and modern leadership development for emerging leaders for a range of clients, from small to medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

Shawna Simcik, Co-Founder and President at ICC notes, "We are excited to partner with Keystone's management team and capitalize on the Company's significant growth opportunities." Susan Ruhl, Co-Founder and CFO, goes on to add, "Keystone has been a leader in the industry due to its deep industry experience, customer-first business model, and outstanding reputation. Becoming part of Keystone reinforces our commitment to delivering quality services and provides us with the resources and support to continue to grow our business."

"We are delighted to have the ICC team join Keystone," said Tim Baldwin, CEO of Keystone, "We were drawn to ICC due to its position as a market leader, our shared company values, complimentary services, and reputation for innovation. This is an exciting time for both Keystone and ICC as we combine our capabilities to provide leading edge talent solutions to customers nationwide."

Overview of Keystone Partners

Founded in 1982, Keystone Partners is a leading career and talent management consulting firm headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Keystone works with organizations nationally and worldwide to efficiently and effectively address their career management and talent solution needs.

Please contact Tim Baldwin of Keystone Partners or Greg Barr, Andrew Gustafson or Taylor Wood of Silver Oak for additional information.

Silver Oak invests in healthcare, business and consumer services companies in the lower middle market, typically with EBITDA of $4 million to $20 million.

