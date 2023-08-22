With Wild Weather on the Rise SeaWorld Launches Weather-or-Not Assurance - a New Standard for Giving Park Guests Confidence in Their Visits

Peace of Mind Policy Invites Guests to Return Another Day Free of Charge if Extreme Weather, Including Heat, Ruins Their Fun

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As extreme heat and wild weather continue to batter regions across the country, SeaWorld is introducing "Weather-or-Not" Assurance: a new policy covering a wider range of weather conditions than ever before and the most generous in the theme park industry.

This expanded offering is designed to give consumers peace of mind when planning their visits to SeaWorld. If extreme weather impacts their experience in the park or impacts their flight plans for an upcoming visit, SeaWorld invites them back within 12 months – and at no charge.

The Weather-or-Not Assurance program solidifies and guarantees the value of guests' SeaWorld experience. This applies year-round, covering weather events for every season such as rain, lightning, extreme heat, wind, snow, hail and more.

"In introducing Weather-or-Not Assurance, we are proud to note this is the most generous inclement weather policy in the industry," said Marisa Thalberg, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. "When guests book and look forward to making memories in one of our SeaWorld parks, we want them to feel fully assured that if Mother Nature winds up having other plans that day – even if for as little as an hour – they will be able to come back another day, on us."

The Weather-or-Not Assurance program applies when rides are closed for 60 minutes or more due to weather. Additionally, if inclement weather causes early closure or negatively impacts the park's operating hours, guests are eligible for a return visit at no additional cost. This expanded policy also covers extreme heat. If park temperatures reach a heat index of 110 degrees or above, visitors will be eligible for a return visit through Weather-or-Not Assurance.

Guests must be present in the park on the day of their ticket or fill out an online form with their original order number to be eligible for a return visit at no charge. Tickets must be used within 12 months of the issuance of their originally planned ticket. Other conditions apply and full details can be found on each park's website. Guests whose SeaWorld experience is affected by extreme weather can simply stop by Guest Services in the park or complete the form online within one week of their visit to receive their Weather-or-Not Assurance ticket.

Other brands in the SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment portfolio are also honoring the Weather-or-Not Assurance.

Safety First and Always Storm Ready

The safety of guests, employees and animals is paramount at SeaWorld, especially when it comes to ever-changing and fast-moving weather conditions. Park readiness includes the cooperation of all park personnel to protect park visitors, as well as adhere to animal specific safety protocols. The parks also meet the standards of NOAA National Weather Service as StormReady. Recognized as StormReady means SeaWorld parks have a 24-hour warning point with an emergency operations center and utilize multiple methods for receiving severe weather warnings and forecasts. SeaWorld parks also prioritize alerting the public and have a system that monitors weather conditions locally, plus a formal hazardous weather plan which includes training severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises to ensure full preparedness for visitors, staff and animals.

About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 40,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund , a nonprofit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

