Fraud Protection Network Makes the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

AVENTURA, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed that Fraud Protection Network (FPN) ranked No. 1880 on its Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"FPN is honored to be recognized as one of Inc.'s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America," said CEO Ed Margolin. "It's no small feat to achieve 299 percent growth over the last three years when many businesses were navigating tumultuous times. I couldn't be more proud of our teams' dedication and commitment to remaining an industry leader in data intelligence solutions, and I'm grateful for the continued loyalty of our customers and partners."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The September issue of Inc. magazine will be available on newsstands beginning Wednesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"FPN will continue to drive business forward in the coming years with innovative data intelligence solutions, including the upcoming release of our PreQual 2.0.," said Margolin. "The newly designed platform uses the latest technology to help lenders capture more online leads and quickly prequalify them without impacting credit scores."

About FPN

Founded in 2012, FPN is a leading provider of customizable data intelligence solutions with a focus on developing long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships. From simple to sophisticated, the FinTech company's data-driven solutions help businesses streamline their customer lifecycle while meeting the growing demands of their marketplace. In early 2022, FPN's direct-to-consumer business channel, including Resident-Link®, was acquired by IDIQ®, one of the fastest-growing industry leaders in identity theft protection and credit report monitoring.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

