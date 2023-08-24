Michael Baker International Hires Scot Becker, P.E., as Director of Asset Management and Bridge Technologies

Mr. Becker will leverage data and technologies to better monitor, forecast and address structural assets

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Scot Becker, P.E., has joined the firm as Director of Asset Management and Bridge Technologies. In this newly created role, Mr. Becker will expand and grow the firm's asset management and bridge technology services to better serve its clients.

"For more than 80 years, Michael Baker has addressed bridge preservation challenges with innovative and sustainable solutions. In keeping with this legacy, our firm recently moved up to become the #4 Bridge firm in the country in the latest Engineering News-Record (ENR) rankings," said Kent Zinn, P.E., S.E., President, Infrastructure, at Michael Baker International. "As we continue to Reimagine Michael Baker, Scot will be instrumental in leveraging the latest technology and asset management techniques as we partner with clients to extend the lifecycles and manage maintenance costs, preservation treatments and digital information for their structures."

Mr. Becker has more than 30 years of industry experience, including 29 with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), where he led the creation of a next generation web-based inspection and asset management system, implemented a new Load and Resistance Factor Design (LRFD) bridge manual and provided leadership in the Leo Frigo and Zoo Interchange emergency bridge projects.

He most recently served as WisDOT's Deputy Administrator of the Division of Transportation System Development, providing planning, development and operation of safe, reliable and efficient multimodal transportation systems. Additional roles with WisDOT include Director, Bureau of Structures; Structural Development Chief; and Structural Development Engineer.

Mr. Becker earned a Master of Science degree and Bachelor of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He served as the Vice Chair, AASHTO Committee on Bridges and Structures (COBS).

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

