Huawei and Ericsson Sign Long-Term Patent Cross-Licensing Agreement

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei and Ericsson have signed a long-term global patent cross-licensing agreement that covers patents essential to a wide range of standards such as 3GPP, ITU, IEEE, and IETF standards for 3G, 4G, and 5G cellular technologies. The agreement covers the companies' respective sales of network infrastructure and consumer devices, granting both parties global access to each other's patented, standardized technologies.

"We are delighted to reach a long-term global cross-licensing agreement with Ericsson," said Alan Fan, Head of Huawei's Intellectual Property Department. "As major contributors of standard essential patents (SEPs) for mobile communication, the companies recognize the value of each other's intellectual property, and this agreement creates a stronger patent environment. It demonstrates the commitment both parties have forged that intellectual property should be properly respected and protected."

Over the past 20 years, Huawei has been a major contributor to mainstream ICT standards, including those for cellular, Wi-Fi, and multimedia codecs. In 2022, Huawei topped the European Patent Office's applicant ranking for number of patent applications filed, with 4,505 applications.

"Our commitment to sharing leading technological innovations will drive healthy, sustainable industry development and provide consumers with more robust products and services," added Fan.

Huawei is both a holder and implementer of SEPs and seeks to take a balanced approach to licensing. Through the signing of this agreement, it is both giving and receiving access to key technologies. Fan said, "This agreement is the result of intensive discussions that ensured the interests of both patent holders and implementers are served fairly."

SOURCE Huawei