Digital Turbine Expands Partnership with Google Cloud and SADA to Further Innovation -...

The relationship will empower app developers to advance opportunities on Google Cloud and accelerate Digital Turbine's scalability

AUSTIN, Texas and LOS ANGELES , Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine , Google Cloud , and SADA today announced that they have expanded and extended their partnership for strategic services and solutions on Google Cloud. Another step in the multi-year partnership, the renewal will accelerate Digital Turbine's pace of innovation and scale even further.

The partnership renewal will accelerate Digital Turbine's pace of innovation and scale even further.

Under the renewed contract, the parties will continue to collaborate on several key initiatives, including:

Leverage Google Cloud's advancements in Data, AI, and ML to further elevate Digital Turbine's capabilities and platforms - improving the customer and end-user experience.

Modernize Digital Turbine's existing platforms, reduce operational complexity, and optimize processes.

The next steps of the partnership further solidify Digital Turbine's product and growth strategy for the Android and Google Cloud ecosystem. Digital Turbine has recently announced that its SingleTap solution is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace , giving Google Cloud customers a simplified solution to reach more users by enabling frictionless app installs from any mobile ad placement. Digital Turbine expects new expanded revenue channels as they continue to deepen their sales partnership with Google Cloud and SADA and leverage Google Cloud's ecosystem of independent software vendors.

As part of this commitment, Digital Turbine will be able to leverage a strong base of partners to expand market opportunities.

"There is ample opportunity to transform developer workflows with cloud services," said Jim Anderson, Vice President, NA Partners Ecosystem & Channels at Google Cloud. "Google Cloud's infrastructure is enabling Digital Turbine via its collaboration with SADA, to focus on strategic services and solutions that will strengthen mobile technologies for customers and end-users."

"SADA is proud to be Digital Turbine's trusted advisor and partner on their cloud transformation journey. We've worked collaboratively with their teams to help take their business to the next level while exceeding their business goals. We're thrilled to continue on this journey as we push the boundaries of innovation beyond what's possible and leverage Google Cloud's ecosystem to continue our mutual success," said Miles Ward, Chief Technology Officer at SADA.

"Google Cloud and SADA have been key partners in our ongoing mission to elevate the mobile ecosystem with new technologies and experiences," said Senthil Kumaran, Chief Technology Officer at Digital Turbine. "I am confident that our collaboration will help elevate capabilities that will enable Android app developers to reach more users - and continue to grow."

SADA and Digital Turbine have a successful track record of working together since the company turned to the award-winning Google Cloud partner for support with its platform migration. Collaborating closely with SADA and Google Cloud since 2021 , Digital Turbine has successfully streamlined the cooperation and integration of three acquired companies, scaling its business and introducing new and innovative products.

Want to learn more about the innovation and success driven by this partnership? Don't miss SADA's and Digital Turbine's CTOs at Google Cloud Next ! The companies are leading a spotlight session [SPTL101] at Google Cloud Next on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 3:30 p.m.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) powers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies their partners' ability to supercharge awareness, acquisition, and monetization — connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. https://www.digitalturbine.com

About SADA

SADA is a market leader in professional services and an award-winning solutions provider of Google Cloud. Since 2000, SADA has been committed to helping customers in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector solve their most complex challenges so they can focus on achieving their boldest ambitions. With offices in North America, India, and Armenia providing sales and customer support teams, SADA is positioned to meet customers where they are in their digital transformation journey. SADA is a 5x Google Cloud Partner of the Year award winner with 10 Google Cloud Specializations and a proven track record of offering customers best-in-class service. SADA is a 15x honoree of the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and has been named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces four years in a row. Learn more at www.sada.com .

