France's Alsace Wine Route Celebrates 70 Years of Adventure

COLMAR, France, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alsace Wine Route – the world's' oldest established wine road, officially inaugurated in 1953 – marks its 70th anniversary this year. Beginning just outside the city of Strasbourg in northeastern France, the historic route spans over 105 miles through stunning landscapes, picturesque villages, and gourmet destinations throughout the Alsace region.

Stops on the Alsace Wine Route (PRNewswire)

Follow along the route for some can't-miss stops:

Colmar: The Capital of Alsace Wine Country

Wander Colmar's cobblestone streets along quaint canals and flower-adorned, half-timbered houses. Head to the Covered Market in "Little Venice" and enjoy a local speciality: tarte flambée paired with a glass of Crémant d'Alsace. A food-lover's fantasy, Colmar is home to many Michelin-starred restaurants, in addition to hearty winstubs serving the signature dish of choucroute. History and architecture buffs will enjoy the Musée Bartholdi, whose namesake was a Colmar native — and the sculptor behind the Statue of Liberty.

Niedermorschwihr: A Sweet and Savory Stop

Next, visit the village of Niedermorschwihr (knee-der-morsch-veer), home to Christine Ferber, also known as the "Jam Fairy." Head to Christine's patisserie, Maison Ferber, for an assortment of delicious treats, including her world-famous jams and jellies, as well as local artisan crafts. Once the shopping's done, take in views of Sommerberg Grand Cru to the north of town, a very steep hill rising to 1,300 feet with granite soil producing minerally Riesling, Pinot Gris and Gewurztraminer.

Riquewihr: One of France's "Most Beautiful Villages"

Consistently voted one of the "Most Beautiful Villages" in France, Riquewihr (rick-veer) will delight wine, history and architecture buffs alike. The village's first vineyard and wine estate is said to have been established in the 8th century. Marvel at the iconic 82 foot "Dolder," a belfry and watch tower erected in 1291 — and don't forget to pick up some bretzels down the street at the Maison Alsacienne de Biscuiterie. Just north of Riquewihr lies Grand Cru Schoenenbourg, with steep vineyard slopes producing stunning, age-worthy Rieslings.

The Steep Slopes of Grand Cru Rangen de Thann

One of the steepest vineyards in Alsace, Grand Cru Rangen de Thann is a sight to behold. Plantings of Pinot Gris, Riesling, Gewurztraminer and Muscat thrive in volcanic soils high above the river below. If you're feeling extra adventurous, pack a picnic and hike to the top of the vineyard — it's well worth the view of gothic masterpieces such as the Englebourg Castle!

Even if European travel isn't on the calendar, you can experience the Alsace Wine Route through your glass. Enjoy wines from the region, including juicy Pinot Blanc, minerally Riesling, earthy Pinot Noir and the lively bubbles of Crémant d'Alsace. Follow Wines of Alsace USA (@drinkalsace) on Instagram for more virtual adventures.

PRESS CONTACTS:

USA

Teuwen, an Evins Communications Company

Beth Cotenoff | beth@teuwen.com

Kaila Raymond | kaila@teuwen.com

ALSACE

CIVA - Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins d'Alsace

Foulques Aulagnon

f.aulagnon@civa.fr

About Alsace Wines

Located in northeastern France, Alsace is nestled between the Vosges Mountains and the Rhine River. On the Vosges foothills, vineyards are planted on 13 soil types. Alsace grows seven main varieties including dry Riesling, earthy Pinot Gris, refreshing Pinot Blanc, exuberant Gewurztraminer, elegant Pinot Noir, and more. From traditional-method sparklers and rich, late harvest wines to easy-drinking AOC Alsace and complex Grand Cru bottlings, Alsace makes it all.

About Teuwen, an Evins Communications Company

Teuwen, an Evins Communications Company, is an award-winning food, wine, and spirits public relations and marketing agency with insight and influence. A collaborative and creative team, authentic industry connections, and personalized approach to each client produces strategic, integrated programs across multiple touch points, with powerful results.

(PRNewsfoto/Wines of Alsace) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Wines of Alsace) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wines of Alsace