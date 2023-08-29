10x Genomics Surpasses 100 Xenium Analyzer Shipments

Rapid growth and adoption of Xenium Analyzer demonstrates strength of company's innovation engine, broad commercial reach and operational scale

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics , Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, announced today that it has shipped more than 100 Xenium Analyzer instruments in the eight months since the platform's launch. The milestone reflects strong customer demand for the Xenium platform, which is increasingly recognized as the best performing system for in situ analysis.

"We built Xenium so it 'just works' in the hands of researchers, and it's been so rewarding to have our early customers rave about the platform's ease of use, best-in-class performance and 'mind-blowing' data," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "I'm proud of our team for achieving this milestone so quickly, and we're still just getting started. I firmly believe Xenium has the potential to be one of the most transformative technologies in our industry in decades."

With the vast majority of the first 100 Xenium shipments already installed, researchers are using the system to successfully analyze a variety of tissues and sample types, including fresh frozen, FFPE and tissue microarrays, and reveal new insights into health and disease.

"The Xenium platform is providing us with unprecedented insight into the molecular pathology of disease at an incredible resolution," said Dr. Simon Gregory, Professor and Director of the Brain Tumor Omics Program in the Duke University Department of Neurosurgery and Director of the Molecular Genomics Core at the Duke Molecular Physiology Institute. To date, the Gregory Lab has analyzed more than 70 samples on the Xenium platform. "Building on standard panels with custom content has allowed us to begin unraveling the mechanisms within tissues from human and model systems associated with a variety of neurological conditions, including primary and metastatic brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, and behavioral phenotypes in a detailed spatial context."

Dr. Bo Li, Senior Research Fellow at the Genome Institute of Singapore, said, "Xenium is a state-of-the-art spatial-omics technology that enables researchers to spatially profile RNA transcripts at subcellular resolution within complex tissue systems. What impresses me the most about the Xenium is its ability to generate high quality data within a relatively short period of time."

The Xenium platform includes a state-of-the-art single cell spatial imager ; a diverse menu of curated, customizable and high-quality gene panels ; primary and secondary onboard analysis ; and free access to Xenium Explorer software for interactive data analysis and visualization.

Dr. Olivia Koues, Managing Director of the Advanced Genomics Core at the University of Michigan, said, "We are thoroughly impressed by the seamless and intuitive workflow that this technology offers and how easily it slotted into our core production environment. The Xenium instrument is proving to be a robust in situ spatial analysis tool, allowing us to readily enhance our capabilities and better support the cutting-edge research being done on campus."

The system's combination of differentiated chemistry, sophisticated hardware and robust software was carefully engineered to deliver world-class performance, facilitate routine use and enable novel single cell spatial research applications, including isoform mapping, SNV detection, viral genes and more.

"As a user that has experienced other in situ platforms, I can say that the Xenium is a cut above the rest," said Dr. Luciano Martelotto, Associate Professor at the University of Adelaide and Head of the Development Laboratory of the Adelaide Centre for Epigenetics at the South Australia ImmunoGENomics Cancer Institute. "It streamlines the process from tissue handling to data interpretation, making it faster and easier to get insights into biology. As it evolves, the 'Xenium ecosystem' will become a powerful molecular tool to help glean more than just data and in a fraction of the time."

Xenium offers researchers a number of performance advantages consisting of:

Sensitivity: Xenium's unique chemistry delivers high sensitivity, even on difficult tissues, ensuring researchers can reliably measure their genes of interest, even when lowly expressed.





Specificity: Xenium's chemistry delivers high specificity, giving customers confidence that each transcript detected is the intended one and ensuring no phantom genes or cells in their samples.





High Throughput: Xenium is the fastest in situ platform, enabling researchers to analyze the most tissue area in a short amount of time. Xenium also offers a large analyzable area, providing researchers maximum flexibility to run single large sections, multiple smaller sections or even tissue microarrays.



"Performance wise, we value the speed and reliability of the technology in delivering data in a good turnaround time," said Dr. Nan Wang , Chief Technology Officer of Fynn Biotechnologies, who has run eight slides using the human breast gene panel from 10x Genomics. "From the data we obtained, we had confidence to trust the technology. The data quality reflected the trueness of the samples when compared with IHC, FISH data and single-cell RNA sequencing."





Custom and curated gene panels: 10x Genomics' gene panel strategy was designed to help customers answer their specific research questions, leveraging the company's single cell expertise and published datasets to inform ideal and high performing panel design across a broad menu of customizable tissue-specific and multi-tissue panels as well as fully custom panels.



Dr. Kunal Rai , Associate Professor of Genomic Medicine at MD Anderson Cancer Center, said, "Our lab has designed two custom probe panels, applied them to the human tumor samples from clinical trials and tissue microarrays in five different Xenium runs and obtained novel insights into cancer-immune cell niches in colorectal cancers, basal cell carcinomas and melanoma."



Dr. Li added, "The panel we used is a full custom panel targeting 329 genes curated from our in-house single cell RNA sequencing data and pre-existing literature. The panel design process was surprisingly fast and easy. The 10x team is very helpful and swift in response throughout the process."





Best-in-class software and data analysis: Xenium features comprehensive primary and secondary onboard analysis in parallel with the instrument run – including cell segmentation and clustering results. This enables researchers to directly access their data on the Xenium instrument immediately after the run is done.





Integration for histopathology workflows: Xenium leaves the tissue morphology intact. This enables additional insights from the same tissue section post-run, allowing researchers to look at correspondences between the molecular data and the morphological images on the exact same precious tissue section.



"Xenium being compatible with downstream applications such as H&E staining means that the data could be easily integrated with histopathology annotation," said Dr. Li, whose lab specializes in studying colorectal cancer.

Soon-to-Come Features and Roadmap: In addition to its current capabilities, Xenium is backed by an extensive, multi-year product development roadmap designed to enable powerful research applications and build on the system's class-leading performance. In early 2024, the company expects to launch multi-modal cell segmentation, including interior and membrane stains. In mid-2024, 10x Genomics plans to launch 5,000 plex gene panels for mouse and human tissues that run in days – not weeks – and deliver high levels of specificity, sensitivity and throughput. Also in 2024, 10x Genomics expects to launch an in-line protein assay to combine with the RNA assays on the exact same tissue section.

