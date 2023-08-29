AERIS ENERGY BETS ON SERVICES DIVISION IN THE USA

The company is a leading manufacturer of wind blades in Latin America and one of the largest producers of wind blades in the global market

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeris Energy, a leading Brazilian manufacturer of wind blades in Latin America and one of the largest producers in the global market, has a services division in the USA to meet the growing demand for wind energy, which is expected to increase by 20% in the coming years worldwide, doubling installed capacity by 2030, according to the Lazard Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis and Future of Wind 2019 (Irena).

With an eye on this market and the need for inspection and maintenance services for the wind turbine fleet due to growth and the aging of turbines, Aeris has bet on a specialized wind turbine services unit: Aeris Service. The division, set up in 2013 in Brazil and with a branch in the USA since 2018, provides services such as preventive and corrective maintenance, photographic inspections, painting, cleaning, and repairs of wind blades. One of its differentials is its proprietary Specialized Training Center, which guarantees qualified training.

This strategy is a good fit with the drive for renewable sources in the USA, with its plans to create new clean energy (wind and solar) plants with an installed capacity of approximately 606 gigawatts. This follows the goal set by President Joe Biden, which calls for the elimination of carbon dioxide emissions in the US by 2035, as widely reported in the local press.

In addition to the new wind turbine units that will be installed and will need inspection in the coming years – the company already has a contract with the main equipment manufacturers – there is another opportunity in the US market in mature turbine lines. A lot of projects are not covered by the manufacturer's total care contracts, and in this context the company has formed closer direct relationships with wind farm owners to cover demand for maintenance and repair services in this market.

"We want to provide the best solutions for a green transition to our renewable energy clients anywhere in the world. The growth in the use of this matrix will generate increased demand for specialized services and Aeris is well positioned to support its clients on this front," says Alexandre Negrão, CEO of Aeris.

About Aeris Energy

With plants strategically located in one of the best regions for wind power generation in the world, in Ceará state, Brazil, Aeris Energy is a leading manufacturer of wind turbine blades in Latin America and one of the largest producers in the global market. It was founded in 2010 by a group of engineers from the aeronautics sector who saw the growth potential for wind energy in the Brazilian energy matrix and the increasing demand for sustainable solutions in the energy market. The company operates two plants in the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex, in the municipality of Caucaia/Ceará state.

For further information, please visit: https://www.aerisenergy.com.br/

