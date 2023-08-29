Erin Gentry Joins Acronym as Chief Operations Officer to Drive Transformation

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronym, a leading global digital marketing agency headquartered in New York City with offices in Toronto, Berlin, and Singapore, announces the appointment of Erin Gentry as Chief Operations Officer.

Erin Gentry, COO, Acronym (PRNewswire)

With her exceptional track record, Gentry is set to drive Acronym's operational excellence and client growth.

Gentry, an accomplished marketing and communications leader, joins Acronym after serving as President, North America and Chief Client Officer at WPP's Group SJR. During her tenure, she spearheaded operational initiatives to achieve excellence, enhance client experience and prioritize retaining top talent.

Gentry's professional journey with WPP began in 2006. While at network company Hill+Knowlton Strategies, she held various executive roles including leading Global Client Services and being named President of the US Market. During her tenure, she introduced a comprehensive client services approach, propelling agency transformation and providing strategic counsel for crisis and reputation management to Fortune 500 clients.

"As our COO, Erin will be instrumental in driving Acronym's operational strategies, ensuring continued excellence in client service and fostering our ongoing growth," said Dave Rollo, CEO of Acronym. "Throughout her career, Erin has demonstrated her ability to blend hands-on leadership with distinctive client service approaches, resulting in growth strategies that consistently elevate the client experience and cultivate high-performing, longstanding agency teams."

Erin Gentry shared her enthusiasm, stating, "Acronym is renowned for delivering exceptional, personalized client service in collaboration with prestigious global brands spanning luxury, hospitality, retail, finance, and pharma. I'm eager to build upon this strong foundation of operational excellence, nurture innovation, and continuously exceed our clients' expectations."

Gentry reports directly to CEO Dave Rollo, who joined the agency in 2019.

About Acronym

Founded in 1995, Acronym specializes in digital marketing, empowering clients to realize their goals. Whether you're a mid-range business seeking enhanced efficiency or a larger enterprise striving for competitive dominance, we infuse expertise and innovation into every project. With offices in New York City, Toronto, Berlin, and Singapore, our team of marketing, analytics, and technology experts delivers integrated digital strategies that captivate audiences and drive engagement across all touchpoints. Our distinct proficiency spans e-commerce/retail, travel, software/technology, and financial services, equipping us to tackle your most complex challenges. Learn more at: www.acronym.com.

